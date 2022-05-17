The Other Two stars on that hole pic episode and the scene that was 'one of the sexiest things I had ever read'

The jokes are frequent on The Other Two, to the point that it's easy as a viewer to drown them out from laughing at the previous one. In fact, star Heléne Yorke says her on-screen brother Drew Tarver has pulled focus from her while watching with a very important audience member.

"I have gotten so mad at my husband for laughing too hard at Drew and missing something that I said," Yorke reveals on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast. "And I'm like, 'Well now we have to rewind!'"

And that's exactly what we did, looking back on some of the biggest moments of season 2 for their characters, Brooke and Cary Dubek. One of those was Cary dealing with the fallout of his nude photo being shared all over the internet and social media.

"I read that for the first time as we were getting the scripts and was losing my mind laughing," Tarver says before launching into a hilarious take on how the episode came about. "I, of course, was like, 'Hey, can we talk about my hole? If there's any way to get my hole into this season…' — a lot of that in between season 1 and season 2… It doesn't have to be every episode, but at least two or three. And they went with one… My hole actually received $5,500 plus agent's fee for that, which was very nice. My hole's agent is pretty awesome… My hole's agent is my dick."

Another memorable and unexpected moment was Brooke and her ex Lance's climactic (pun intended) connection in episode 9. Despite breaking up near the end of season 1, Brooke still has feelings for Lance — which she can't shake over the course of season 2 as they continue to talk and he remains close to the family, working with the other two's younger and way more famous brother, Chance — and as they reflect on their relationship one drunken night, they masturbate while lying next to each other.

"To have the tension broken in that way, I'd never seen anything that, I had never read anything like that," Yorke says. "To feel like, 'Well, we can't go all the way here but we're going to go part of the way' — I thought it was one of the sexiest things I had ever read. And even doing it, I've done sex scenes for shows and nudity and all sorts of other things — I had never felt so intimate with another actor before in shooting that moment itself. It felt so much bigger than being nude with somebody, and I think that was what made it so special and great."

Story continues

Heléne York, Drew Tarver, and Samuel L. Jackson on 'The Awardist'

Greg Endries/HBO Max; Hopper Stone/Apple TV + Heléne York, Drew Tarver, and Samuel L. Jackson on 'The Awardist'

Samuel L. Jackson is also on this latest Awardist episode, for his limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, where he served as executive producer in addition to starring as the title character — a man in his 90s who's dealing with Alzheimer's and gets an opportunity to regain his memories, if only temporarily, and tries to figure out who murdered his nephew while trying to find a treasure he put away for safe keeping many years earlier.

It was a long road for him to get the project made, which is based on Walter Mosley's 2010 novel of the same name. After some time spent in development at HBO, which wanted it to be a movie, Jackson finally reacquired the rights and it eventually landed at Apple TV+, with six episodes. When the time came, Jackson was ready.

"I've been thinking about being this character for 10 years, and the ease of sliding into his skin when the time came was very gratifying because I've been talking to my makeup artist and hairdresser about Ptolemy for years, so when it was time to make me 90 years they were ready," Jackson says. "When they put the appliances on me and changed my hair and did the whole thing and I looked at myself in the mirror, okay, boom, it was very easy to slip into who he was — change my body posture, change his speech patterns."

And this wasn't just another role for Jackson, whose own mother, grandfather, and other family members had Alzheimer's.

"It was very personal," he says. "But it was very cathartic too because it allows me to get go of a whole bunch of stuff that I had to feel about my mom, my grandfather — because I wasn't there there all the time, but when I was there, every time I went back, they were in a different state of deterioration or it seemed like it was happening too fast."

Listen below to the full episode, in which EW writer Sydney Bucksbaum also joins Awardist podcast host Gerrad Hall, diving into the packed Emmys race for Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series. Can past Ted Lasso winners Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein score repeat victories? Who are their biggest threats? And Sydney reveals which series she thinks should be getting more attention and deserves to be nominated.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.

Related content: