The Other Top 10: The Public’s Vote

There are the buyers, the fashion press, the celebrities, the influencers — and then there is the general public.

The various components of the fashion world often have differing opinions about a collection. The buyers judge it based on what might sell at retail, how it fits in with what other brands their stores carry, and how it represents brands they already offer.

Meanwhile, the press — after hundreds and hundreds of shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris — is often eager, or perhaps desperate, for something that excites them creatively and jolts them out of what often can be a stupor brought on by watching a stream of models walking by again and again and again.

Then, there are the celebrities and influencers who are increasingly taking up space in the front row. Generally they are paid to be there, so they could look at a collection to find out what else they might want to wear from that brand. Alternatively, they could be looking at a show in hopes of getting paid for an ad campaign, personal appearance — or to wear one of their outfits on a red carpet. Money matters.

And the general public? Well, they judge collections from numerous angles. What they might want to buy when the clothes hit the stores; what they think is beautiful (or, in some cases, shocking, or so far away from their daily lives that it stuns them), or what celebrities are there and what they are wearing.

So, while WWD editors chose their top 10 collections of fall 2023, there are those the general public were interested in. Here, a list of the top 10 shows based on views on WWD.com as well as likes on WWD Instagram Reels.

Top 10 on WWD.com

1. Y/Project

2. Christian Siriano

3. Gucci

4. Di Pesta

5. Ann Demeulemeester

6. Burberry

7. Miu Miu

8. Versace

9. Bottega Veneta

10. Louis Vuitton

Social media

1. Gucci

2. Loewe

3. Dior

4. Sinead O’Dwyer

5. Y/Project

6. Weinsanto

7. Burberry

8. Luis De Javier

9. Miu Miu

10. Nina Ricci

