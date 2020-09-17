'Other than slavery,' COVID-19 lockdowns are worst civil liberties infringement in US history, Barr says

Attorney General William Barr drew criticism after calling lockdown measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 the worst infringement on civil liberties other than slavery.

Barr's remark came during a Wednesday question and answer session at Hillsdale College after Barr delivered an address. That speech sparked its own reaction when Barr defended his personal involvement in recent high-profile criminal cases by likening some federal prosecutors to "headhunters."

After his speech, the moderator asked Barr about the constitutionality of the coronavirus restrictions. Barr suggested that instead of imposing lockdowns, states should have allowed businesses to try to "adapt" to new rules. Then, "you'll have ingenuity and people will at least have the freedom to try to earn a living," he argued.

"But putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest," Barr continued. "Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history."

Barr: Federal prosecutors could intervene if stay-at-home orders go too far

Barr has long been wary of the measures imposed to control of the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 200,000 people in the U.S. On April 27, Barr issued a memorandum calling on U.S. attorneys to "be on the lookout for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens."

Though a federally mandated, national lockdown was never put in place, most of the states' governors imposed various kinds of coronavirus restrictions.

According to CNN, Barr went on to say "governors do what bureaucrats always do," which is "defy common sense," and "treat free citizens as babies that can’t take responsibility for themselves and others."

Barr's reference to slavery in his denunciation of coronavirus restrictions outraged many on social media, such as Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who called an it "obscene comparison" and said, "Only an evil fool could talk that way."

"Bill Barr equates quarantine with chattel slavery as one of the greatest intrusions of civil liberties in American history. Statements like these make you realize many in this country know nothing about what it truly means to be oppressed," tweeted Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC's "The View."

On one hand you have slavery. On the other you have to do Curbside Pickup at Applebee’s. They’re basically the same, according to Bill Barr. https://t.co/R4513ACKfy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2020

Others pointed out there have been far worse civil rights infringements than the temporary lockdowns.

"Offensiveness aside, Barr’s comparing lockdowns with slavery are historically absurd," tweeted John Marshall, founder of Talking Points Memo.

Historian Jon Meacham agreed, telling CNN that Barr's assertion ignored many dark chapters in American history, such as the anti-communist crackdowns that criminalized political affiliations and disproportionately punished immigrant communities, as well as the Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation in the South.

"If you think that this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history, I'd suggest you read up on the Alien Sedition Acts," Meacham said. "I'd suggest you talk to the Japanese Americans who were interned during the Second World War. Talk to the victims of Joe McCarthy. Talk to the victims of one of Barr's predecessors, A. Mitchel Palmer, who led raids in 1919 and 1920 as part of the first Red Scare. And talk to the Black folks who, in my native region, lived under apartheid until about 60 years ago."

Like other critics of Barr's remarks, Meacham also disputed the attorney general's implication the restrictions were unnecessary.

Study: Coronavirus shutdowns prevented 60 million infections in the USA

"We're talking about scientifically uncontroversial public health measures. This is not some ideologically-driven plot on behalf of the public health officials, and the alleged deep state, to change American lives. It's to try to save American lives because of a global pandemic," Meacham said.

