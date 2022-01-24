From the other sideline: The Bills were 13 seconds away ... and then Mahomes happened

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Wolf
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Davis
    Gabriel Davis
    American football player

Just 13 seconds away.

And the road to the Super Bowl would have run through Orchard Park.

Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns — including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on, allowing Patrick Mahomes to guide the Kansas City Chiefs into field goal range.

Harrison Butker kicked a 49 yarder to tie the score at 36-36 as time expired, the Chiefs won the coin flip and took the ball first in overtime, and Mahomes guided an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capping it with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to send the Bills to an agonizing 42-36 defeat on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday. The two-time reigning AFC champs will host the title game for a fourth consecutive season.

The Bengals are in the conference title game for the first time since the 1988 season, when they defeated the Bills 21-10 on Jan. 8, 1989, in Cincinnati. Their appearance this season, after the AFC North champions knocked off the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville, ends the league’s longest active conference title game drought.

Davis’ third touchdown catch, a 27-yard strike on fourth and long, gave the Bills a 29-26 lead with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Then Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard score to put the Chiefs back on top by four with 1:02 remaining.

Then Allen hit Davis again, this time from 19 yards out, to give the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to go. Buffalo never touched the ball again.

Mahomes quickly guided the Chiefs into field goal range, then ended it on the first possession of the extra session.

Josh Allen completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in consecutive playoff games. Allen also led the Bills in rushing, with 68 yards on 11 carries.

Davis caught eight of 10 targets for 201 yards and four touchdowns, from 18, 75, 27 and 19 yards.

Stefon Diggs was limited to three catches for seven yards.

This was the game the Bills and their legions of fans had been waiting for since last season’s disappointing and resounding 38-24 defeat a year ago Monday, when Diggs stood on this same field, hands on hips, and watched the Chiefs dance through confetti while celebrating a second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

The Bills enjoyed a degree of revenge earlier this season, stomping the Chiefs 38-20 in a nationally-televised primetime game here on Oct. 10, before Mahomes and the two-time AFC champions hit their stride. The Chiefs lost four of their first seven games to start the season. They had gone 10-1 since, entering the rematch with the Bills, a stretch that includes last weekend’s wildcard blowout victory against Pittsburgh.

The Bills’ regular season victory in Kansas City proved they were capable of walking into hostile territory and dethroning the Chiefs, even though much has changed since that game, namely, on the Bills’ side, the loss of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending torn ACL on Thanksgiving.

The Bills lost their next two games, at home against the Patriots in a relentless windstorm and on the road at Tampa, where they rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions. That performance steeled their resolve.

Buffalo won its next four games, including a victory in New England, and closed the regular season by celebrating a second consecutive AFC East championship, capturing back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons.

The Bills followed that feat by eviscerating the New England Patriots 47-17 last weekend in the first home playoff game with a full crowd in a generation.

Josh Allen led the epic beatdown, guiding Buffalo to seven touchdowns in seven drives as the Bills became the first team in NFL history to not punt, attempt a field goal or commit a turnover in a single game.

Against Kansas City, Allen and the Bills’ offense continued where they left off.

The Bills were aggressive from the start, a welcome change after they were doomed by settling for field goals in last year’s conference title game.

Allen led the Bills to a touchdown on their opening possession, converting two fourth downs along the way, once running it himself and then pitching to Devin Singletary, who scored on a 1-yard run to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead. It was his ninth touchdown in six games.

The Bills became the first team to go for it on fourth down twice on the opening possession in a playoff game in the last 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Chiefs answered with a touchdown on their opening possession. Patrick Mahomes ran for 49 yards on three carries, and on third and five from the 8-yard line, had forever to survey the field before taking off and diving for the pylon, knotting the score at 7-7.

The Bills squandered excellent field position in the second quarter, taking over on their own 43-yard line, but went three and out, punting after three consecutive hand offs to Singletary. It was a curious decision to run the ball, rather than attacking deep, considering the Chiefs were missing star safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Mahomes then led a 12-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Byron Pringle for a two-yard score to give the Chiefs a 14-7 lead.

This time, the Bills answered, with Allen going 5-for-5 for 55 yards and running twice for 20 yards. He hit Davis for an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 37 seconds remaining in the first half.

Butker missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right as time expired.

The Chiefs opened the second half with an eight-minute field goal drive to take a 17-14 lead, then the Bills went three and out, handing off to Singletary, who picked up one yard on second and 3, then Isaiah McKenzie, who picked up one more on third and 2, before punting.

Five plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone. Mecole Hardman sliced through the defense for a 25-yard touchdown run, giving Kansas City a 23-14 lead after a missed extra point.

Allen needed one play, connecting with Gabriel Davis for a 75-yard touchdown pass, finally testing the Chiefs’ defense deep and chopping the deficit to 23-21.

It was the Bills’ longest play from scrimmage this season, tied for Allen’s longest pass in his career. It was the second-longest play in franchise playoff history.

In the fourth quarter, Tyreek Hill returned a punt 45 yards to the Buffalo 16-yard line, but the Bills limited Kansas City to a short field goal and 26-21 lead with about nine minutes to play.

Though the Bills twice took a late lead, they couldn’t hold it.

Bills Mafia will savor last week’s performance against the Patriots for years to come.

The balance of power in the AFC East has shifted. There is no doubt.

Allen and the Bills run the division owned by the Patriots for two decades and should continue to wield the scepter for the foreseeable future.

But there’s an undeniable empty feeling about the way this season ends.

The Bills losing in the playoffs at Kansas City is not an improvement over last season.

In many respects, it’s a step back.

The Bills produced a worse regular season record than last year.

Allen and Diggs had lesser stats, despite an additional regular season game.

And, of course, this year’s playoff exit comes a round earlier.

There were positives.

Dawson Knox emerged as one of the game’s top tight ends.

Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were named first- and second-team All-Pro, respectively.

And the defense finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards, passing yards and points allowed during the regular season.

The 17-year playoff drought is ancient history. The Bills have made the postseason four times in five seasons. They have their franchise quarterback. They own the AFC East.

But, again, they couldn’t get past the Chiefs.

A return to the Super Bowl will have to wait.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills took a lead with 13 seconds left and still lost to Chiefs and the amazing Patrick Mahomes

    Patrick Mahomes wouldn't be denied on Sunday night.

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Hudson Swafford pulls away with late eagle to win The American Express

    Hudson Swafford made five birdies and an eagle on his back nine on Sunday in La Quinta.

  • UFC 270 video: Vanessa Demopoulos jumps into Joe Rogan’s arms after pulling off slick armbar

    UFC commentator Joe Rogan found himself with two arm's full of fighter during the post-fight interview.

  • Another disappointing Aaron Rodgers playoff loss, as Packers are shocked by 49ers

    Aaron Rodgers had plenty of chances to win Saturday night's game.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism or

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Tatum scores 51 in Celtics' 116-87 rout of Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.