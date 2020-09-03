The other name Meghan and Harry considered for Archie

From Cosmopolitan

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is a name we're unlikely to forget in a hurry. After all, it belongs to the son of a certain Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But it seems the royals had an alternative version of the name up their sleeve, according to a newly-released biography written about the couple, Finding Freedom.

In the book, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that Meghan and Harry did, in fact, know they were having a baby boy ahead of Archie's birth (despite telling the public they were keeping it as a surprise). "Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy," reads the book, which wasn't officially authorised by the Sussexes but was researched with the help of "extensive access to those closest to the couple."

Royal correspondents Scobie and Durand wrote that Meghan and Harry "settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy." It's claimed they always wanted something traditional, but the book reveals they almost went super traditional with their name of choice.

View photos Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images More

A friend of the couple told the authors: "They thought about Archibald for all of one second" before reverting to their original preference of the shortened version. "He was always going to be little Archie," said the source.

The couple previously revealed exactly why they went with the name Archie when they confirmed they would be naming their new charitable organisation, 'Archewell, after their young son.



View photos Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images More

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," the Sussexes said in a statement to the Telegraph.

Like most parents, Meghan and Harry don't always stick to Archie's full name when talking to or about him. In the first year of his life alone, we've heard Archie referred to as "Arch", "bubba", and "our little man". All equally as cute.



