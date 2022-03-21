OTC Markets Group Welcomes Givex Information Technology Group Limited to OTCQX

OTC Markets

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Givex Information Technology Group Limited (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF), a global fintech company that provides merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale and payment solutions in a single platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Givex Information Technology Group Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GIVXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“As an established, growth-with-profit fintech company with a 20-year history of U.S. based operations, we are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market. OTCQX provides U.S. investors with a cost-effective method of trading Givex shares and broadens the base of U.S. investors," said Givex CEO Don Gray.

Nauth LPC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Givex Information Technology Group Limited

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF ) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale and payment solutions in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 96,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

