OTC Markets Group Designates SEB as an OTCQX Sponsor

OTC Markets
·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), a leading northern European financial services group, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor.

SEB is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets.

“OTC Markets Group is delighted to include SEB in our community of OTCQX sponsors,” said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “As a leading institutional bank in the Nordics, SEB will provide critical expertise and insight to global issuers seeking to access US investors via our OTCQX and OTCQB Markets.”

“SEB is very pleased to be to be the first OTCQX approved northern European bank sponsor and we intend to offer our publicly traded Nordic clients the ability to cross trade on OTCQX or OTCQB,” said Micael Ljunggren, Head of Investment Banking US at SEB. “Corporates are keen to increase exposure to US investors and working together with OTC is a very attractive option to achieve that objective.”

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at jcoveney@otcmarkets.com.

About SEB

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. We take a long-term perspective and support our customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 16,000 employees. At 31 March 2022, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,766bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,432bn. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


