OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides Update In Light of the Conflict in Ukraine and Escalating Global Threat

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. With global tension at its highest levels in recent times because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ILUS has chosen to provide a general update for its Shareholders and interested parties. The company is in a very strong position due to its current and growing technology portfolio for the emergency response, disaster management and defense sectors as well as its key locations and government relationships in Europe and the Middle East. As a result of this and additional new acquisitions which are in negotiation, ILUS is confident that its current rapid growth rate should continue and even accelerate over the coming quarters.



“Current heightened tensions and conflict present an enormous opportunity for ILUS to seize the moment. We are incredibly well positioned to capitalize on increased defense spending with our products and solutions, our manufacturing facilities, our extensive list of government contacts and our funding. Some the contract discussions are monumental for ILUS, which is why we believe it is important to keep our Shareholders and interested parties updated. We know we need to move fast as we believe we can harness a great deal of business in the short-medium term,” said Nick Link, CEO of ILUS.

The ILUS group of companies primarily manufacture and distribute equipment and vehicles for the emergency response industry. Additional technology acquisitions have also been made to supplement the company’s innovation strategy. ILUS acquisition FireBug has several customers in the defense sector as well as international organizations such as the United Nations and UNICEF. Another acquisition, The Vehicle Converters (TVC), which has previously supplied US army bases in the Middle East, converts a wide range of vehicles including armored ambulances, military transporters, and logistics vehicles. Over the last fifteen years, TVC has gained extensive experience converting and supplying light military vehicles in the Middle East. In addition, because of its partnership with Milanion, a manufacturer of unmanned vehicle systems primarily for the military, ILUS is already in discussions for several large opportunities. Recent ILUS acquisitions KurveXR and Vira Drones are also developing defense solutions following request by governments and military organizations.

ILUS wishes to confirm that its soon to be announced new manufacturing facilities in Southeastern Europe are not negatively impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. The country has remained politically neutral and ILUS does not foresee it changing this position. The manufacturing facilities are in a country which does not neighbor Ukraine or Russia, however the production capabilities and location of the facilities, combined with the escalated tensions across Europe are of benefit to ILUS. Both the phase one and phase two facilities are capable of manufacturing for emergency response, disaster management and defense requirements in the European region and globally. ILUS’ phase two acquisition in Southeastern Europe is that of a prominent military vehicle and equipment manufacturer, with ILUS adding additional production lines for its firefighting vehicles, ambulances, and specialist vehicles.

Several European countries have already drastically increased their defense budgets, including Germany, which rapidly approved a further $112 billion in its own defense spending and has already mobilized thousands of its troops to neighboring countries. With many analysts predicting that the current conflict and repercussions thereof could drag on for ten or more years, ILUS is supremely confident that it is on track for both immediate and sustainable growth.

Furthermore, ILUS’ operational headquarters are located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is widely known as a politically neutral location as well as an international shipping hub that connects the East and West. This central location has already proved beneficial for ILUS when negotiating large deals with government leaders and international organizations, and the company believes that it will prove vital to the successful negotiating of large deals in the near future. With its own manufacturing options in Southeastern Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, ILUS has several channels through which it can fulfil large contracts, with the capability to successfully pivot to another location if any channel is affected by a disruption such as war or sanctions.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “We wish to reassure our Shareholders that the current economic uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict and its continuous potential for rapid escalation actually increases our growth possibilities. We have spoken previously about our defense division and fortunately, our strategy and implementation in this area of the business means that we are well prepared to capitalize on increased defense requirements. Whilst it was not a stated priority of ours since we certainly do not ever wish for war or confirm that we can foresee it, we knew that heightened tensions and increased terror threats meant that we needed to gear up a defense division as soon as possible. We have fortunately made some bold decisions which place our company in a strong position, with increased demand for our technology, or solutions which include our technology within them. With several discussions already underway, including exciting defense acquisitions, we look forward to announcing more soon.”

