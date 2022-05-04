OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Prepares for the Launch of Its Swifty Predictions App

NEW YORK, NY, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), known as Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions.

Following on from the momentous achievement of recently obtaining its UK gambling license and previously, its Curacao license, Swifty’s app has been accepted onto the Google and Apple stores for the United Kingdom and connected markets. The app is expected to be available for download in the coming weeks with the UK being one of the largest sports betting markets in the world.

Swifty’s payment gateways and merchant banking accounts are now all in place and fully integrated. The company has successfully concluded its independent 3rd party security testing and in order to go live, Swifty is now only waiting for its GLI Certification. Although this has been a lengthy and at times very frustrating process, this is a highly regulated sector with the potential of huge financial gains. The associated security risks make it fundamental that the entire app went through every form of repetitive and robust testing. It was also vital that the app was fully integrated with the payment gateways before launch. These solid foundations will allow Swifty to scale up and quickly launch the app in other markets as soon as their respective licenses are approved. The company has already applied for additional gambling licenses in several territories.

Swifty is preparing to roll out its aggressive marketing campaign to obtain users in the licensed regions. The initial focus is to generate as many users as quickly possible. The Swifty predictions app is highly interactive and brings a new form of engaged betting to users which Swifty is confident will stimulate a substantial amount of viral marketing. Alongside conventional marketing campaigns, affiliate marketing, SEO, and other forms of digital online marketing, the company is also partnering with several sports celebrities, influencers, and sports events to drive awareness and traffic.

Swifty is progressing well in all areas of the business including its VIP sportsbook development and its financial audit. The audit will put the company in a position to be fully reporting late in the Summer or early Autumn of 2022.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “While it sometimes feels like progress is slow, we are very much on track and progressing at a phenomenal rate. Swifty is a highly scalable business which is expected to have strong cashflow and revenue. It has been extremely important that we have all the foundations in place to allow us to scale rapidly and confidently. The solid foundation we have been building will allow the business to flourish and create long- term sustainable shareholder value on a major exchange. The OTC is a steppingstone for us, and the strategy has been to perfect the product, obtain the required licenses and launch the product to the market before up listing to a major stock exchange and we are confident that this is now on the horizon.”

Swifty Chairman, Nicolas Link commented, “It’s disappointing that the company’s current market cap is so well below the technology value and whilst I do not provide investing advice, I personally believe that the market cap will eventually fall in line with the technology valuation and Swifty’s revenue generation potential. Whilst the market conditions are particularly challenging for most businesses at the moment, the Swifty Predictions app is unique, offering a low value, high frequency form of high-speed betting which is more fun and engaging than anything which is currently available. In past bear markets, I have seen that companies who are well-managed, well-structured, with solid foundations in place and offer useful products and services, will usually benefit in the medium to long term and come out stronger. There is no doubt in my mind that Swifty will be a great business that performs at the top level on a major exchange in the future.”

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

Website: https://swifty.global
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal


