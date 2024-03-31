Oswaldo Cabrera and Juan Soto again fuel Yankees’ comeback over Astros

HOUSTON — When the Yankees first acquired Juan Soto, everyone predicted that he and another Bronx Bomber would form a deadly duo that could carry the offense.

No one assumed that the other guy would be Oswaldo Cabrera, though.

The two 25-year-olds have played significant parts in the Yankees’ first three games of the season, all comeback wins over the rival Astros. The latest, a 5-3 victory on Saturday night, saw the unlikely tandem homer in the seventh inning.

Cabrera, having already produced an opening day home run and a four-hit game, added a two-run shot off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. The blast tied the game, 3-3, and set Soto up for his first dinger as a Yankee, a solo shot the other way.

Soto, who already had a game-saving throw in the opener and a three-hit day in Game 2, smacked his chest as he rounded first base. Cabrera, meanwhile, forcefully clapped along from the Yankees’ bench.

Anthony Volpe joined the party in the eighth, giving the Yankees an insurance run with his first home run of the season.

Prior to the homers, the Yankees had mostly just gotten in their own way.

Houston started the scoring in the second inning after a Cabrera throwing error and a hit-by-pitch, which José Abreu appeared to swing at. That led to Mauricio Dubón roping a two-run double over Soto’s head.

The fifth inning brought more mishaps, as a Yordan Alvarez grounder led to throwing errors from Volpe and starter Marcus Stroman. The Astros netted another run in the process.

While the errors hurt, the pitching line on Stroman’s Yankees’ debut looked solid. None of the runs were earned, and the right-hander gave the Yankees their first six-inning start of the season despite being forced to throw some extra pitches.

Stroman tossed 101 in total while tallying four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Astros starter Hunter Brown wasn’t as efficient, throwing 88 pitches over four innings. However, he didn’t allow an earned run either, as the Yankees’ lone score off the righty also came on an error. That happened in the third inning, when Abreu botched a hard-hit grounder off Rizzo’s bat.

Story continues

With a season-opening series win secured, Clarke Schmidt will take his first turn in the rotation on Sunday. The right-hander is looking to build off a 2023 season that saw him get his first chance to be a full-time starter.

While Schmidt recorded a 4.64 ERA and took plenty of lumps, he also showed demonstrable growth while setting career-highs with 32 starts and 159 innings pitched.

J.P. France will toe the slab for Houston as the Astros look to avoid a four-game sweep. A rookie in 2023, the righty logged a 3.83 ERA while tallying 23 starts.