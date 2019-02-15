O'Sullivan praises 'fantastic' Ursenbacher

Ronnie O’Sullivan lost to Alexander Ursenbacher in the Welsh Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan was many people’s pick for the Welsh Open crown, but the Rocket is leaving Cardiff early thanks to the efforts at the Alexander Ursenbacher.

The 22-year-old Swiss cue man was good value for his 4-2 third-round win over O’Sullivan, who had no complaints that the better player won the match on the day.

“He played a fantastic match. I didn’t feel like I did too much wrong, to be honest with you,” said O’Sullivan.

“He potted balls off the lampshade, put me in lots of trouble, put me under pressure.

“He’s a confident lad, he plays with complete freedom like he’s got nothing to lose and they’re sometimes the hardest players to play on the tour.”

