O'Sullivan eases past Bingham to reach second round of the Masters

A month off the table almost proved his undoing but Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the second round of the Masters after shrugging off Stuart Bingham.

The Rocket had not played since reigning victorious in November’s UK Championship, a period in which Bingham had won his group at the Championship League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But it was O’Sullivan who prevailed at Alexandra Palace, with plenty of centuries and 50+ breaks on his scorecard in the 6-2 win.

Not that he felt at his best in his opening match of 2019.



“I’m pleased to be through, happy to be still in the competition, there was some decent safety play in that,” said the Rocket, bidding for a record-breaking eighth Masters crown.

“Even at 5-1 up you’re not home and dry, anyone can beat anyone at this level – people can reel four, five or six frames in a row and he was coming back into it later in the match.

“I haven’t played since the UK Championship, he won the Championship League group the other day and there have been four or five tournaments since the last time I played.

“I feel tired, I didn’t have a good night’s sleep but I’m not too worried, I’ve had a good season and been a bit fortunate in some tournaments I’ve won, I don’t want to get too greedy.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds