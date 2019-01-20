O'Sullivan beats Ding to reach 13th Masters final

Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Judd Trump in the Masters final at Alexandra Palace

Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to a record 13th Masters final after an entertaining encounter with Ding Junhui.

O’Sullivan, who is chasing a record eighth Masters crown, prevailed 6-3 in front of a lively crowd at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Both players produced some outstanding snooker throughout, with Ding just missing out on what would have been the 147th official maximum break after missing the final green.

And despite victory, the Rocket admitted he was feeling the pressure in the early stages of the pair’s encounter.

“I was very, very nervous, said O’Sullivan. “The first few frames, I was shaking, the adrenaline was pumping and I wasn’t handling it too well.

“But I managed to keep potting a few balls. I didn’t feel as serene as usual, but that’s how it is sometimes, you have to try and control [your emotions] and do what you can to keep it under control.”

