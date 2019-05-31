OSU pitcher Samantha Show punctuates 2nd HR with envious bat flip to the dugout in WCWS victory

Samantha Show is a major-league level bat-flipper at the Women's College World Series. (AP Photo/Casey Brooke Lawson)

Oklahoma State senior Samantha Show has been building up to it all season.

The complete game, one-run pitching performance.

The two home runs that provided enough offense, the only offense, in a 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Florida to advance in the championship bracket of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Oklahoma City.

The bat flip, or “Thor-like” chuck, that came after a comment by a fellow pitcher in the circle Thursday night and got a shoutout from MLB’s bat-flipping extraordinaire, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Show slams 2 HRs, 1 bat ‘flip’

Show has made a spectacle of her home run celebrations. She’s tossed it, casually flipped it and drawn a lot of pitcher glares.

That includes ire from Florida ace senior Kelly Barnhill, who referenced it in a pre-taped piece before the game. From Maren Angus at Softball America:

“I don’t like bat flips. I’m a pitcher. I know some people say it’s the passion of the game but it’s a little premeditated for me. I understand getting hyped and excited but act like you’ve been there.”

Show was the only one of the 13th-seeded Cowgirls to get a hit off of Barnhill, doing it with a pair of home runs. She is the first pitcher in NCAA history to hit two homers in a WCWS game, per the NCAA, and gave the team its first WCWS win since 1998.

The rest of the team went a combined 0-for-20.

Her first-inning one-out shot on an 0-2 count gave the Cowgirls an early lead and Show kept it casual. Her second home run ... not so much.

Show put one in center field in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and let the bat loose.

One more look:

“I mean, she dropped Thor’s hammer on us,” commentator Kayla Braud said on the air.

Show: flips are emotions erupting

The bat flew end over end toward teammates celebrating and dodging it. One person wasn’t so lucky to avoid it, per espnW.

"I actually hit one of our managers. I said sorry. But after I threw it, I was like, 'Oh, crap.' It just kept going."

It was her 20th home run of the season, extending her single-season record, and the emotion of her Thor-esque hammer throw reverberated around the sold-out stadium.

She said after the game, per espnW, the flip was not premeditated.

“Anything that happens after a home run of mine, I don't plan out. Just whatever emotion I have inside me. Normally I have so much that's why the dramatic bat flips happen because it just needs to come out. I'm very emotional.”

Fourteen of her home runs have come when Oklahoma State was tied or trailing, per the team, and 11 have either tied the game or put the team ahead.

In the circle, Show pitched a complete game allowing six hits and one earned run.

Show get the Anderson co-sign

Anderson is arguably this MLB season’s face of the bat flip after flip against the Kansas City Royals led to a brawl and suspensions. He said afterward he wasn’t going to change the way he approaches the game and he hasn’t.

Anderson gave Show a shoutout Friday morning for her theatrics.

The Cincinnati Reds, currently facing blowback by people who dislike slugger Derek Dietrich’s watchful celebrations, gave their kudos.

@SamanthaShow03 Hey Samantha. Big fans here. Just want to say we applaud your work. Keep doing what you're doing and don't mind the haters. pic.twitter.com/rieAvpxMcr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 31, 2019

OSU coach: there’s no code book

Show’s celebrations have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way just like Anderson’s. It’s something OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski admitted and said Show wears.

As for it it hurts the game, from Softball America:

“People in the game act like there’s some kind of softball code. If you can find that code book, tell me, I’ll read the book… There is no code. She loves to play. She loves this school. She loves these girls that are on the team. She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do here and more. She leads and our young kids follow her around like little ducklings. She treats them well. They love her. She coaches them up. She’s also willing to take coaching from them. I think that’s what great players do.”

OSU faces Oklahoma on Friday

Oklahoma State will face Oklahoma, a 3-2 winner against No. 8 Alabama. A game-winning triple by junior Nicole Mendes locked in the Bedlam game in OKC. The top-ranked Sooners compiled 41 consecutive victories this season, an NCAA record that was snapped against Wisconsin in the regional round.

They’re going for a third national title in four years. Florida State took the crown last season, but was knocked out by Oklahoma State in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Oklahoma swept Oklahoma State in a three-game series for the Big 12 championship earlier this month. They won by scores of 3-0, 7-1 and 6-1. Show pitched the first and third games, allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs over 9 1/3 innings. Oklahoma threw out three different pitchers: Giselle Juarez, Mariah Lopez and Shannon Saile.

The Sooners have won 23 straight against OSU and 26 of the last 27 meetings.

