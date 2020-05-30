OSU basketball transfer Seth Towns detained by police during Columbus protest

Incoming Ohio State basketball transfer Seth Towns was detained by police on Friday during a protest in downtown Columbus, according to OSU sports site Eleven Warriors and confirmed by Cleveland.com.

Eleven Warriors posted a video of Towns being handcuffed by law enforcement late on Friday night as he continued to lead fellow protesters in chants.

Footage of Seth Towns in police custody earlier Friday at the scene of a protest in Columbus. Towns, an incoming Ohio State basketball transfer, graduated from Harvard Thursday.



Towns is no longer in police custody and is safe at home, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/kFptHH63BN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 30, 2020

A photo of Towns being detained could also be seen in an Instagram post from a local Columbus photographer.

The protest in Columbus is just one of many that have popped up around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Towns, who just graduated from Harvard on Thursday with a degree in sociology, was not arrested or charged. According to NBC Sports, Towns was protesting peacefully when the police asked him to move out of the street. He refused, which is when he was handcuffed and detained. Towns was reportedly then moved out of the street by the officers and released.

News of Towns’ detainment surfaced several hours after men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann posted his thoughts about Floyd’s death on Twitter.

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/xu0lPBVM1t — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) May 29, 2020

Towns, a Columbus native, was the 2017-2018 Ivy League Player of the Year. He’s spent the last two years recovering from several knee surgeries, and has two seasons of eligibility left. According to The Athletic’s Bill Landis, Towns and Holtmann spoke late Friday night.

