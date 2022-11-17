Ostomy Care Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Ostomy Care Market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 5. 5% during the forecast period, 2022-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a significant threat to global health systems. Stoma care is a potentially overlooked aspect of the outbreak, and no specific stoma care recommendations have been published during the pandemic.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ostomy Care Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363566/?utm_source=GNW
According to the study titled "Telemedicine in Patients With an Ostomy During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Retrospective Observational Study,"published in the Wound Management Prevention Journal in January 2021, in-person consultations for mechanical bowel preparation and transanal irrigation system training were lower, but consults for stoma care follow-up and stoma complications were higher. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the ostomy care business, as only the most acute ostomy surgeries have been performed following the outbreak. Several countries have delayed elective surgeries and other medical procedures for an indefinite period. Thus, patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases have to be treated at home or at outpatient clinics. However, to meet the demand, many companies have adopted various strategies to maintain their product sales. To tackle supply chain disruption, companies are rerouting logistics, sourcing from additional partners, and ensuring quick delivery with air freight.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the market studied is the high prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, and colorectal cancer, resulting in increased ostomy surgery cases. Moreover, increasing product launches and approvals drive the market’s growth. The most common form of inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), affects a large number of people. It is widespread throughout most of Europe and North America but is rare in most developing Asian countries. Males are more likely to develop UC, which has a north-to-south variation. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those who live in higher latitudes. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2020 by Whitney D. Lynch et al., the global incidence of ulcerative colitis is 9 to 20 cases per 100,000 people per year. The annual prevalence ranges from 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 people. Adults are more likely to develop ulcerative colitis.

Moreover, the rising number of ostomy surgeries is anticipated to help the market grow over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report of the United Ostomy Association of America published in June 2020, the number of people with ostomies in the United States is estimated to be between 750,000 to 1 million, with approximately 100,000 new ostomy surgeries performed each year. Thus, this has increased the demand for ostomy care products and accessories over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising product approval and launches by key market players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Welland Medical Limited, under the brand name Aurum Plus, released a new innovative ostomy bag in closed and drainable versions. An increase in R&D activities, collaborations, and strategic partnerships is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Welland Medical Limited and Paramedical de Costa Rica opened a new distribution center in Costa Rica.

Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the risk of skin irritation and infections associated with ostomy products restrains the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Ostomy Bags Segment is Expected to Exhibit a Significant Market Growth Over the Forecast Period

A colostomy bag also referred to as a stoma bag or an ostomy bag, is a small, waterproof pouch that collects waste from the body. A colostomy is a surgical procedure that creates an opening between the large intestine (colon) and the abdominal wall which is known as a stoma or ostomy.

According to the study title "Innovative appliance for colostomy patients: an interventional prospective pilot study,"published in the Techniques in Coloproctology in August 2020, Stoma bags have offered greater control over bowel emptying in a group with little risk, indicating that a bag-wearing strategy is feasible. Thus, with the advantages of ostomy bags compared to other ostomy care devices, the demand for ostomy care is expected to increase, thereby boosting the segment growth.

Additionally, several initiatives by the government in the field of ostomy bags are anticipated to drive the segment. For instance, in July 2021, the United Kingdom ostomy specialist Trio Healthcare secured a second round of funding from the United States specialist finance company SWK Holdings Corporation. The funding of USD 10 million has supported Trio’s R&D and manufacturing as it scales up operations to support a large-scale global roll-out of Trio’s stoma bag, Genii. Thus, a rise in such initiatives is expected to drive product development, thereby boosting segment growth.

The rising number of product launches for ostomy care products is expected to drive segment’s growth in the coming future. The introduction of efficient and suitable ostomy bags, which help to improve the quality of life of ostomy patients, is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the market for ostomy care and accessories during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Pelican Healthcare Ltd., located in Cardiff, strengthened its position as one of the United Kingdom’s leading makers of disposable stoma devices in the United Kingdom and Ireland healthcare sectors with the introduction of the ModaVi ostomy bag range. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the ostomy bag segment over the forecast period.

North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period

The growing patient population, the surge in geriatric population more prone to developing gastrointestinal diseases, and rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases are all factors contributing to this region’s large share.

According to the American Cancer Society 2020, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, and it is estimated that around 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer were reported in the United States in 2021. Furthermore, multiple government initiatives to provide high-quality ostomy care as well as growing awareness about various elements of ostomy care, including ostomy surgery and care, are expected to propel the market in the region. According to the United Ostomy Association of America Inc., in October 2021 in the United States, the UOAA is working to improve ostomy health care quality and promote higher standards of care in all healthcare settings. The organization commemorates World Ostomy Day on the first Saturday of October every year to raise awareness about ostomy care. Such initiatives will create awareness among the general population about stoma care, thereby being expected to boost the market.

In addition, increasing strategic activity by key market players, such as partnership mergers and acquisitions, is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in March 2021, ConvaTec and Vizient signed a three-year contract for ostomy care products. The deal will help ConvaTec grow its market presence. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The ostomy care market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a number of companies globally. The studied market consists of several international and local companies that hold the majority of the market shares and are well known, including ALCARE Co., Ltd., ALCARE Co., Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc., Cymed, Hollister Inc.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363566/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Davis grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which tied a career-high in a regular-season game, as the Lakers led throughout. Davis was averaging only 8.6 points in the second half, but had 21 against the Nets, including 15 in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points for Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron Ja

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie