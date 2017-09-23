OSP's ‘Von Preux' Choke, Gokhan Saki's Thunderous KO Earn Bonuses in Japan

Ovince Saint-Preux had to face a late notice replacement in his main event fight, but he made the most of his performance with a jaw-dropping submission to cap off the latest UFC card in Japan.

Saint-Preux made short work of veteran fighter Yushin Okami in the opening round after securing top position and pulling off his third Von Flue choke since joining the UFC roster to earn a $50,000 Performance of the Night award.

While the submission is coined after former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Jason Von Flue, Saint-Preux has pulled off more finishes with the move than anybody else in UFC history, so it might be time for a name change.

The Von Preux choke perhaps?

Former kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki made quite the impression with his UFC debut as he flattened Henrique da Silva with a nasty first round knockout to earn his first MMA win, as well as a Performance of the Night award.

The co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Claudia Gadelha was a bloody war over three rounds, which is why the strawweight contenders earned $50,000 each for ‘Fight of the Night'.

This is the third post fight bonus in five fights for Andrade since dropping down to 115-pounds.

UFC Fight Night 117 Fighter Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade

Performance of the Night: Ovince Saint-Preux

Performance of the Night: Gokhan Saki

