Ospreys storm to bonus-point victory in Bridgend

Dan Edwards is a former Wales Under-20s fly-half [Huw Evans Agency]

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Stormers

Ospreys (13) 37

Tries: Morgan, Morgan-Williams, Edwards, penalty try Pen: Edwards 2 Cons: Edwards 3 Drop-goal: Edwards

Stormers (16) 24

Tries: Zas, Schickerling Pen: Matthee 3 Cons Matthee Drop-goal: Willemse

Half-back duo Reuben Morgan-Williams and Dan Edwards guided Ospreys to a thrilling United Rugby Championship (URC) bonus-point victory against Stormers in Bridgend.

In front of Wales coaches Warren Gatland and Rob Howley, scrum-half and player-of-the-match Morgan-Williams scored a try and helped create two others on his 100th appearance, while fly-half Edwards kicked 20 points.

Captain Jac Morgan also scored as Ospreys sealed the win and a bonus-point win with a penalty try.

Lock James Ratti was also outstanding as Ospreys put aside their opening weekend defeat by Dragons.

Stormers scored tries through Leolin Zas and JD Schickerling, but Ospreys held on.

The match was switched to the Brewery Field because of a fixture clash at Swansea.com Stadium with venue landlords Swansea City and the game was played in front of a crowd of 3,781.

Morgan-Williams led the hosts out as head coach Toby Booth stuck with the starting side that lost their opening match against Dragons.

Former Exeter and Ulster back-row Dave Ewers made his debut for a Stormers side who were playing their first game of the season following an agreed delayed start for South African teams due to their domestic Curry Cup tournament.

Stormers welcomed back Springbok full-back Damien Willemse from a four-month injury lay-off, but were missing some Springboks including fly-half Manie Libbok who started for South Africa as they beat Argentina to win The Rugby Championship.

Wales centre Owen Watkin was forced off early on for a head injury assessment (HIA) and his Stormers opposite number Ruhan Nel was heavily involved in the opening try for Zas.

Edwards slotted over a penalty before Jurie Matthee kicked two successful efforts, while Watkin returned to the field with an incisive contribution.

His neat, sidestepping run almost released Morgan-Williams, but after the scrum-half was hauled down just short of the line, captain Morgan dived over.

Edwards slotted the conversion and a penalty to level the scores before Matthee's kick gave Stormers a 16-13 half-time lead.

Willemse stroked over a smart drop-goal early in the second half before a brilliant kick by Tipuric set up the platform for the hosts' second try, scored by Morgan-Williams on his memorable milestone.

Edwards' conversion gave Ospreys the lead for the first time before the fly-half extended that advantage by also adding a superb drop-goal.

Ospreys' resurgence continued with a brilliant third try that stemmed from a well-worked line-out move.

Centre Keiran Williams released Morgan-Williams who produced a brilliant chip and chase and released half-back partner Edwards to dive over.

Stormers battled back with a try from lock Schickerling to bring the visitors within a score and set up a frantic finale.

Ospreys defended resolutely with the industrious Ratti forcing a crucial late penalty before the hosts completed the deserved victory with a penalty try.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth:

"It was a great second half. The sign of a good team and players is they change and adapt quickly.

"They implemented exactly what we talked about at half-time.

“We made a few tweaks and it made a big difference in the game and that was the most pleasing thing.”

Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Luke Morgan, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Dan Edwards, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan (capt), Justin Tipuric, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Garyn Phillips. Ben Warren. Huw Sutton, Harri Deaves, Luke Davies, Phil Cokanasiga, Max Nagy.

Stormers: Damian Willemse; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (capt), Leolin Zas; Jurie Matthee, Paul de Wet; Sti Sithole, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, JD Schickerling, Ruben van Heerden, Marcel Theunissen, Dave Ewers, Keke Morabe.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Brok Harris, Adre Smith, Ben-Jason Dixon, Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Angelo Davids.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Jones, Ben Connor (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)