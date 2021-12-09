OSOI Introduces Cozy-Chic Handbags, Shearling Clogs and Boots

South Korean footwear and handbag label OSOI has launched a collection of cozy-chic items for the cold winter season.

Titled "Special Winter," the range features winter-ready versions of the brand's popular clog and boot silhouettes. The heeled Tobee Mule, Tobee Clog and Boat shoes all arrive with a fuzzy shearling makeover, with a camel shade taking over the exterior. The designs are also offered in an all-black colorway for a chic look. The Toboo boots are given the same transformation for your fits.

Elsewhere, in its latest lookbook OSOI debuts its newest handbag, the Bridge purse. The structured silhouette is offered in an array of colors, ranging from minimalist black and cream, to bold red and pastel pink.

You can head over to OSOI's website to shop the "Special Winter" footwear and handbag designs.