Osmania University UG, PG Exam Time Table Released, Papers from

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has announced the exam schedule for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This also includes the list of various backlogs and main examinations that were scheduled to take place in March and April this year, but had to be rescheduled because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the official notification, the main and backlog exams of the 8th semester of BPharm (PCI) will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm starting from July 6. The main exams of the course will go on till July 16, while the last backlog examination is slated to take place on July 14.

The backlog examination of second-semester exams of fourth-year students of B. Pharmacy (Non-CBCS) will also be held between July 6 and July 12. Further, a rescheduled timetable for the left-over examination of the various PG courses has also been announced by the varsity. The list has various backlog exams of PG courses that could not be conducted due to the restriction of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osmania Exam Schedule

In wake of the COVID-19 situation, the university has decided to conduct examinations of the third and fourth semester of various PG coursesat allottedcentres at various district headquarters. This decision has been taken considering the convenience of students who are currently living in their native places.

A detailed list of centres in selected districts/towns will be sent to the registered mobile number and mailing address of the student. The deadline for exercising [NY1] option is set at midnight of July 5 and no changes will be allowed after that.

Meanwhile, the university has also issued guidelines and instructions for the conduct of the examination. Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the examinationcentres and no student without a mask will be allowed to enter the centre premises.​

