Oslo Diamond League live stream: How to watch 2022 meet online and on TV
Jakob Ingebrigtsen headlines the Diamond League in Oslo this week with Norway’s 1,500m Olympic champion targeting a sensational performance in the Dream Mile.
Norway’s other track superstar, Karsten Warholm, is out injured following a hamstring issue in the Rabat Diamond League earlier this month.
But there promises to be plenty of intriguing races on Thursday evening, with Steve Cram’s 37-year European record (3:46.32 ) in the mile at threat, though firstly Ingebrigtsen will hope to become the first man in his family to win the prestigious event.
Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the women’s 800m, while others sharpen up as National Championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships draw closer.
Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.
How can I watch and is there a live stream?
You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.
Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women's 400m hurdles.
Schedule
16 June
Times BST
16:25400m Hurdles Women National
16:31Shot Put Women
16:384x100m Men
16:504x100m Women
17:001500m Men National
17:101500m Women National
17:45Pole Vault Men
17:45200m Men National
17:51Hammer Throw Men
17:56200m Women National
18:06100m Men National Heat A
18:16100m Women National
18:26100m Men National Heat B
18:46Opening Ceremony
18:53Race to Zero 100m Para Men
19:04400m Hurdles Women
19:14400m Men
19:15Long Jump Men
19:195000m Women
19:39100m Men
20:44200m Women
20:48Discus Throw Women
19:495000M Men
20:13110m Hurdles Men
20:25800m Women
20:38400m Hurdles Men
20:50Dream Mile Men
21:074x400m Women