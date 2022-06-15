Oslo Diamond League live stream: How to watch 2022 meet online and on TV

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen headlines the Diamond League in Oslo this week with Norway’s 1,500m Olympic champion targeting a sensational performance in the Dream Mile.

Norway’s other track superstar, Karsten Warholm, is out injured following a hamstring issue in the Rabat Diamond League earlier this month.

But there promises to be plenty of intriguing races on Thursday evening, with Steve Cram’s 37-year European record (3:46.32 ) in the mile at threat, though firstly Ingebrigtsen will hope to become the first man in his family to win the prestigious event.

Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the women’s 800m, while others sharpen up as National Championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships draw closer.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women's 400m hurdles.

Schedule

16 June

Times BST