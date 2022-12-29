Osler Locums Emerges As A Company Run By Locums For Locums

Osler Locums' ethos is focused on the principle of being 'here to help.' This ideology is aimed at both the locums and the pharmacy partners.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Osler Locums is a company that focuses on being there to help both locums and pharmacies. A team of healthcare professionals noticed the issues with traditional locuming agencies, such as not being paid on time and being inundated with spam messages. Thus, Osler Locums was created. The founding team includes pharmacists and doctors; Dr. Hamid Buttar, Dr. Salman Buttar, and pharmacist Jonathan Tagoe.

Having contracts with both major UK pharmacy giants and independent chains, Osler Locums offers some of the highest rates offered in the industry. The implementation of an online platform that allows shifts to be easily searched and applied for makes the process of applying for locum shifts to be easier for both pharmacists and pharmacies.

Osler also provides a range of other services, such as comprehensive background checks and pre-employment screening. Osler will connect pharmacists with suitable pharmacies, helping them to fill their vacancies and find the right pharmacist for their team.

Osler Locums has implemented a dedicated and confidential mental health outreach program that they offer for free to each of their locums. Every Osler Locum recruit can use this service and they encourage recruits to do so. Director Dr Hamid Buttar said "We are keen to ensure that we can support the Osler family; mental health has come a long way, but it still sadly does not get talked about enough and it can be difficult to access these services. We wanted to create a culture at Osler that went beyond the traditional HR culture whereby locums feel isolated, undervalued and under-appreciated."

The company provides exceptional services and works tirelessly to ensure that patients who are the final beneficiaries of their services, are put first by ensuring that every position that the company receives is filled at a fair rate for both facilities and locums. Exceptional customer service is the cornerstone to company's ethos and functionality. Being healthcare professionals, allows Osler to solve the problem and ensure operations are running in a manner that is fair for the locums but also enables optimal improvements through thorough reflection and feedback to enable a smooth service.

Furthermore, locuming is an industry with an incredibly high demand for shifts, and the consequences of not having these shifts filled can be detrimental; be it pharmacy closures and undue financial burden, but most importantly, the impact of a failure of services provided to patients. The value of first-hand experience working as locums allows Osler to know where issues lie particularly in underserved areas of the UK.

Osler Locums have been shortlisted for pharmacy awards and continue to grow, offering an array of locum shifts to cover.

