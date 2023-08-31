OSK Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OSK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

OSK Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OSK) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 13th of October to MYR0.03, with investors receiving 50% more than last year's MYR0.02. This takes the dividend yield to 4.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

OSK Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, OSK Holdings Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0667 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.06. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.1% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 3.0% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If OSK Holdings Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think OSK Holdings Berhad will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think OSK Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for OSK Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is OSK Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

