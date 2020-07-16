Osisko Expansion Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx

34.8 g/t Au over 10.4 Metres

26.1 g/t Au Over 5.3 Metres

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Twenty-two drills are active at Windfall (including 16 on surface and six underground), all currently focused on the Lynx deposit.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “The Lynx system remains open both towards surface and down plunge, and we expect to see additions to the Lynx resource by the end of the year.  Clearly the highest-grade portion of our Windfall deposit, Lynx continues to impress and provide good upside to the scale of our growing resource.  Lynx gave important additions to our February 2020 resource update (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020), and we expect to see that pattern continue.”

Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 59 intercepts in 15 drill holes, 22 wedges and 3 extensions of previously drilled holes.  All intercepts reported below are located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes and represent expansions of known mineralized zones.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: OSK-W-20-2266-W1, 30 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_363, returned 34.8 g/t Au over 10.4 metres; OSK-W-20-2268, 70 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_361, returned 26.1 g/t Au over 5.3 metres; OSK-W-20-2100-W6, 15 metres vertically towards surface from wireframe Lynx_371, returned 59.7 g/t Au over 2.2 metres; and OSK-W-20-2250-W1, 48 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_372, returned 42.6 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t) uncut

Au (g/t) cut

Zone

Corridor

OSK-W-18-1639

1078.9

1081.0

2.1

7.49

 

Lynx_327

Lynx

OSK-W-18-1731-W1

581.0

583.0

2.0

9.27

 

Lynx_322

Lynx

including

581.6

582.0

0.4

33.8

 

OSK-W-18-1741-W1

693.8

696.1

2.3

4.05

 

Lynx_336

Lynx

OSK-W-19-1166-W5

670.0

672.0

2.0

6.58

 

Lynx

Lynx

 

679.9

683.0

3.1

10.3

 

Lynx

Lynx

OSK-W-19-1949-W3

642.2

644.6

2.4

4.38

 

Lynx_341

Lynx

OSK-W-19-2100-W2

1066.5

1068.5

2.0

35.7

26

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including

1067.3

1067.8

0.5

139

100

OSK-W-19-2101

787.0

789.0

2.0

3.84

 

Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-19-2139-W1

867.0

872.0

5.0

3.07

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-19-2194

778.7

786.2

7.5

5.36

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

992.3

994.5

2.2

11.7

 

Lynx_350

Lynx

including

993.6

994.5

0.9

25.2

 

OSK-W-20-2059-W2

806.0

808.0

2.0

7.15

 

Lynx_333

Lynx

OSK-W-20-2059-W3

805.0

807.2

2.2

10.1

 

Lynx_330

Lynx

including

806.7

807.2

0.5

43.5

 

OSK-W-20-2100-W6

896.8

899.0

2.2

59.7

19

Lynx_371

Triple Lynx

including

896.8

897.2

0.4

324

100

OSK-W-20-2100-W7

888.4

890.5

2.1

22.7

 

Lynx_371

Triple Lynx

including

889.3

890.0

0.7

61.2

 

OSK-W-20-2139-W5

1006.0

1008.5

2.5

4.82

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2170-W5

1021.3

1023.7

2.4

9.55

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

1047.0

1049.4

2.4

9.54

 

Lynx_364

Triple Lynx

including

1047.0

1047.5

0.5

38.0

 

OSK-W-20-2202-W2

848.1

850.2

2.1

12.0

 

Lynx_367

Triple Lynx

including

849.9

850.2

0.3

49.4

 

 

874.8

877.0

2.2

7.36

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2217-W1

753.8

759.2

5.4

3.04

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

948.0

950.0

2.0

4.36

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2217-W2

795.7

797.7

2.0

6.84

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

806.0

808.0

2.0

4.42

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2217-W3

760.4

764.0

3.6

21.8

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

910.0

912.0

2.0

19.7

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2243-W1

795.0

797.1

2.1

6.82

 

Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including

795.3

796.1

0.8

15.9

 

 

804.0

806.0

2.0

3.05

 

Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

 

820.8

824.3

3.5

15.4

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

923.0

927.0

4.0

5.34

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2243-W2

962.0

964.0

2.0

17.7

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2243-W3

782.9

791.0

8.1

10.8

 

Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including

783.9

784.5

0.6

24.6

 

OSK-W-20-2250-W1

719.9

722.4

2.5

27.1

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including

720.9

721.8

0.9

47.0

 

 

732.8

735.0

2.2

3.53

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

752.0

757.6

5.6

4.07

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

930.4

932.6

2.2

42.6

28

Lynx_372

Triple Lynx

including

930.4

931.0

0.6

154

100

OSK-W-20-2250-W2

787.0

792.0

5.0

11.1

 

Lynx_364

Triple Lynx

including

790.0

790.4

0.4

67.5

 

OSK-W-20-2253

833.8

835.9

2.1

3.33

 

Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2260

834.5

836.6

2.1

20.2

 

Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including

834.8

835.2

0.4

93.4

 

OSK-W-20-2263

384.4

386.7

2.3

3.42

 

Lynx_311

Lynx

 

522.3

524.3

2.0

29.4

 

Lynx_356

Lynx

including

522.9

523.4

0.5

68.9

 

 

593.0

595.0

2.0

4.33

 

Lynx

Triple Lynx

OSK-W-20-2266

731.8

734.0

2.2

10.3

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

752.0

755.0

3.0

10.8

 

Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including

753.4

753.8

0.4

21.2

 

OSK-W-20-2266-W1

719.2

721.3

2.1

3.36

 

Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

 

737.3

747.7

10.4

34.8

18.5

Lynx_363

Triple Lynx

including

742.4

743.0

0.6

373

100

and

746.4

746.7

0.3

119

100

OSK-W-20-2268

711.2

716.5

5.3

26.1

25.9

Lynx_361

Triple Lynx

including

711.7

712.2

0.5

102

100

and

713.0

713.8

0.8

49.3

 

OSK-W-20-2269

580.1

582.5

2.4

15.5

 

Lynx

Lynx

WST-20-0286

80.0

82.0

2.0

6.52

 

Lynx_308

Lynx

including

80.0

81.0

1.0

12.8

 

WST-20-0376

129.9

132.0

2.1

37.3

 

Lynx_359

Lynx

including

129.9

130.2

0.3

93.8

 

WST-20-0377

137.5

141.0

3.5

28.7

21.6

Lynx_359

Lynx

including

138.0

138.3

0.3

79.1

 

and

138.6

139.0

0.4

163

100

WST-20-0416

326.4

329.6

3.2

27.6

 

Lynx

Lynx

 

336.0

338.1

2.1

4.13

 

Lynx

Lynx

 

695.2

697.2

2.0

9.85

 

Lynx_327

Lynx

including

695.8

696.3

0.5

18.7

 

and

696.3

696.6

0.3

27.4

 

 

710.1

712.5

2.4

4.01

 

Lynx_327

Lynx

including

710.1

710.7

0.6

16.0

 

WST-20-0417

84.0

86.2

2.2

13.1

 

Lynx_307

Lynx

including

85.0

85.7

0.7

38.6

 

 

316.0

318.2

2.2

17.6

 

Lynx

Lynx

WST-20-0418

271.1

273.1

2.0

23.8

 

Lynx

Lynx

 

440.9

443.2

2.3

6.59

 

Lynx

Lynx

WST-20-0437

113.0

115.3

2.3

3.51

 

Lynx_304

Lynx

including

113.0

113.3

0.3

14.8

 

WST-20-0443

107.0

109.0

2.0

7.56

 

Lynx_304

Lynx

WST-20-0459

327.2

330.0

2.8

23.2

 

Lynx

Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

UTM E

UTM N

Elevation

Section

OSK-W-18-1639

142

-53

1164

453266

5435397

405

3625

OSK-W-18-1731-W1

139

-51

995

453383

5435518

409

3800

OSK-W-18-1741-W1

144

-48

1083

453328

5435466

406

3725

OSK-W-19-1166-W5

132

-59

1155

453621

5435638

405

4050

OSK-W-19-1949-W3

105

-57

1326

453440

5435479

401

3825

OSK-W-19-2100-W2

122

-47

1134

453095

5435726

423

3650

OSK-W-19-2101

18

-68

909

453426

5434779

396

3475

OSK-W-19-2139-W1

115

-52

1152

452980

5435549

420

3450

OSK-W-19-2194

135

-51

1122

453215

5435512

410

3650

OSK-W-20-2059-W2

131

-52

933

453446

5435477

400

3825

OSK-W-20-2059-W3

131

-52

1029

453446

5435477

400

3825

OSK-W-20-2100-W6

122

-47

1260

453095

5435726

423

3650

OSK-W-20-2100-W7

122

-47

1122

453095

5435726

423

3650

OSK-W-20-2139-W5

115

-52

1146

452980

5435549

420

3450

OSK-W-20-2170-W5

128

-59

1148

453425

5435657

413

3900

OSK-W-20-2202-W2

127

-54

1146

452997

5435606

424

3500

OSK-W-20-2217-W1

134

-48

1044

452943

5435566

419

3425

OSK-W-20-2217-W2

134

-48

893

452943

5435566

419

3425

OSK-W-20-2217-W3

134

-48

1128

452943

5435566

419

3425

OSK-W-20-2243-W1

122

-54

960

453087

5435527

418

3550

OSK-W-20-2243-W2

122

-54

972

453087

5435527

418

3550

OSK-W-20-2243-W3

122

-54

1062

453087

5435527

418

3550

OSK-W-20-2250-W1

132

-57

1060

453128

5435505

420

3575

OSK-W-20-2250-W2

132

-57

1080

453128

5435505

420

3575

OSK-W-20-2253

128

-54

924

452831

5435326

413

3225

OSK-W-20-2260

126

-48

1038

453199

5435669

413

3700

OSK-W-20-2263

128

-49

1029

452926

5435187

413

3225

OSK-W-20-2266

128

-55

1050

453069

5435476

418

3500

OSK-W-20-2266-W1

128

-55

1116

453069

5435476

418

3500

OSK-W-20-2268

127

-55

452

453148

5435489

418

3575

OSK-W-20-2269

133

-50

933

452972

5435211

416

3275

WST-20-0286

153

16

85

453228

5435126

136

3475

WST-20-0376

161

-39

166

453493

5435286

116

3775

WST-20-0377

161

-42

175

453493

5435286

116

3775

WST-20-0416

138

-52

801

453228

5435126

135

3475

WST-20-0417

138

-50

759

453228

5435126

134

3475

WST-20-0418

140

-49

744

453229

5435127

134

3475

WST-20-0437

152

-12

142

453450

5435265

116

3725

WST-20-0443

136

-19

219

453494

5435287

117

3775

WST-20-0459

153

-47

579

453228

5435126

134

3475

Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.

Triple Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog.  Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653


