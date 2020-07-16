Osisko Expansion Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
34.8 g/t Au over 10.4 Metres
26.1 g/t Au Over 5.3 Metres
TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
Twenty-two drills are active at Windfall (including 16 on surface and six underground), all currently focused on the Lynx deposit.
Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “The Lynx system remains open both towards surface and down plunge, and we expect to see additions to the Lynx resource by the end of the year. Clearly the highest-grade portion of our Windfall deposit, Lynx continues to impress and provide good upside to the scale of our growing resource. Lynx gave important additions to our February 2020 resource update (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020), and we expect to see that pattern continue.”
Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 59 intercepts in 15 drill holes, 22 wedges and 3 extensions of previously drilled holes. All intercepts reported below are located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes and represent expansions of known mineralized zones.
Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: OSK-W-20-2266-W1, 30 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_363, returned 34.8 g/t Au over 10.4 metres; OSK-W-20-2268, 70 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_361, returned 26.1 g/t Au over 5.3 metres; OSK-W-20-2100-W6, 15 metres vertically towards surface from wireframe Lynx_371, returned 59.7 g/t Au over 2.2 metres; and OSK-W-20-2250-W1, 48 metres up-plunge from wireframe Lynx_372, returned 42.6 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.
Hole No
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t) uncut
Au (g/t) cut
Zone
Corridor
OSK-W-18-1639
1078.9
1081.0
2.1
7.49
Lynx_327
Lynx
OSK-W-18-1731-W1
581.0
583.0
2.0
9.27
Lynx_322
Lynx
including
581.6
582.0
0.4
33.8
OSK-W-18-1741-W1
693.8
696.1
2.3
4.05
Lynx_336
Lynx
OSK-W-19-1166-W5
670.0
672.0
2.0
6.58
Lynx
Lynx
679.9
683.0
3.1
10.3
Lynx
Lynx
OSK-W-19-1949-W3
642.2
644.6
2.4
4.38
Lynx_341
Lynx
OSK-W-19-2100-W2
1066.5
1068.5
2.0
35.7
26
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including
1067.3
1067.8
0.5
139
100
OSK-W-19-2101
787.0
789.0
2.0
3.84
Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2139-W1
867.0
872.0
5.0
3.07
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2194
778.7
786.2
7.5
5.36
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
992.3
994.5
2.2
11.7
Lynx_350
Lynx
including
993.6
994.5
0.9
25.2
OSK-W-20-2059-W2
806.0
808.0
2.0
7.15
Lynx_333
Lynx
OSK-W-20-2059-W3
805.0
807.2
2.2
10.1
Lynx_330
Lynx
including
806.7
807.2
0.5
43.5
OSK-W-20-2100-W6
896.8
899.0
2.2
59.7
19
Lynx_371
Triple Lynx
including
896.8
897.2
0.4
324
100
OSK-W-20-2100-W7
888.4
890.5
2.1
22.7
Lynx_371
Triple Lynx
including
889.3
890.0
0.7
61.2
OSK-W-20-2139-W5
1006.0
1008.5
2.5
4.82
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2170-W5
1021.3
1023.7
2.4
9.55
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
1047.0
1049.4
2.4
9.54
Lynx_364
Triple Lynx
including
1047.0
1047.5
0.5
38.0
OSK-W-20-2202-W2
848.1
850.2
2.1
12.0
Lynx_367
Triple Lynx
including
849.9
850.2
0.3
49.4
874.8
877.0
2.2
7.36
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2217-W1
753.8
759.2
5.4
3.04
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
948.0
950.0
2.0
4.36
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2217-W2
795.7
797.7
2.0
6.84
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
806.0
808.0
2.0
4.42
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2217-W3
760.4
764.0
3.6
21.8
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
910.0
912.0
2.0
19.7
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2243-W1
795.0
797.1
2.1
6.82
Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
including
795.3
796.1
0.8
15.9
804.0
806.0
2.0
3.05
Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
820.8
824.3
3.5
15.4
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
923.0
927.0
4.0
5.34
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2243-W2
962.0
964.0
2.0
17.7
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2243-W3
782.9
791.0
8.1
10.8
Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including
783.9
784.5
0.6
24.6
OSK-W-20-2250-W1
719.9
722.4
2.5
27.1
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including
720.9
721.8
0.9
47.0
732.8
735.0
2.2
3.53
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
752.0
757.6
5.6
4.07
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
930.4
932.6
2.2
42.6
28
Lynx_372
Triple Lynx
including
930.4
931.0
0.6
154
100
OSK-W-20-2250-W2
787.0
792.0
5.0
11.1
Lynx_364
Triple Lynx
including
790.0
790.4
0.4
67.5
OSK-W-20-2253
833.8
835.9
2.1
3.33
Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2260
834.5
836.6
2.1
20.2
Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including
834.8
835.2
0.4
93.4
OSK-W-20-2263
384.4
386.7
2.3
3.42
Lynx_311
Lynx
522.3
524.3
2.0
29.4
Lynx_356
Lynx
including
522.9
523.4
0.5
68.9
593.0
595.0
2.0
4.33
Lynx
Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2266
731.8
734.0
2.2
10.3
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
752.0
755.0
3.0
10.8
Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
including
753.4
753.8
0.4
21.2
OSK-W-20-2266-W1
719.2
721.3
2.1
3.36
Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
737.3
747.7
10.4
34.8
18.5
Lynx_363
Triple Lynx
including
742.4
743.0
0.6
373
100
and
746.4
746.7
0.3
119
100
OSK-W-20-2268
711.2
716.5
5.3
26.1
25.9
Lynx_361
Triple Lynx
including
711.7
712.2
0.5
102
100
and
713.0
713.8
0.8
49.3
OSK-W-20-2269
580.1
582.5
2.4
15.5
Lynx
Lynx
WST-20-0286
80.0
82.0
2.0
6.52
Lynx_308
Lynx
including
80.0
81.0
1.0
12.8
WST-20-0376
129.9
132.0
2.1
37.3
Lynx_359
Lynx
including
129.9
130.2
0.3
93.8
WST-20-0377
137.5
141.0
3.5
28.7
21.6
Lynx_359
Lynx
including
138.0
138.3
0.3
79.1
and
138.6
139.0
0.4
163
100
WST-20-0416
326.4
329.6
3.2
27.6
Lynx
Lynx
336.0
338.1
2.1
4.13
Lynx
Lynx
695.2
697.2
2.0
9.85
Lynx_327
Lynx
including
695.8
696.3
0.5
18.7
and
696.3
696.6
0.3
27.4
710.1
712.5
2.4
4.01
Lynx_327
Lynx
including
710.1
710.7
0.6
16.0
WST-20-0417
84.0
86.2
2.2
13.1
Lynx_307
Lynx
including
85.0
85.7
0.7
38.6
316.0
318.2
2.2
17.6
Lynx
Lynx
WST-20-0418
271.1
273.1
2.0
23.8
Lynx
Lynx
440.9
443.2
2.3
6.59
Lynx
Lynx
WST-20-0437
113.0
115.3
2.3
3.51
Lynx_304
Lynx
including
113.0
113.3
0.3
14.8
WST-20-0443
107.0
109.0
2.0
7.56
Lynx_304
Lynx
WST-20-0459
327.2
330.0
2.8
23.2
Lynx
Lynx
Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.
Drill hole location
Hole Number
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Elevation
Section
OSK-W-18-1639
142
-53
1164
453266
5435397
405
3625
OSK-W-18-1731-W1
139
-51
995
453383
5435518
409
3800
OSK-W-18-1741-W1
144
-48
1083
453328
5435466
406
3725
OSK-W-19-1166-W5
132
-59
1155
453621
5435638
405
4050
OSK-W-19-1949-W3
105
-57
1326
453440
5435479
401
3825
OSK-W-19-2100-W2
122
-47
1134
453095
5435726
423
3650
OSK-W-19-2101
18
-68
909
453426
5434779
396
3475
OSK-W-19-2139-W1
115
-52
1152
452980
5435549
420
3450
OSK-W-19-2194
135
-51
1122
453215
5435512
410
3650
OSK-W-20-2059-W2
131
-52
933
453446
5435477
400
3825
OSK-W-20-2059-W3
131
-52
1029
453446
5435477
400
3825
OSK-W-20-2100-W6
122
-47
1260
453095
5435726
423
3650
OSK-W-20-2100-W7
122
-47
1122
453095
5435726
423
3650
OSK-W-20-2139-W5
115
-52
1146
452980
5435549
420
3450
OSK-W-20-2170-W5
128
-59
1148
453425
5435657
413
3900
OSK-W-20-2202-W2
127
-54
1146
452997
5435606
424
3500
OSK-W-20-2217-W1
134
-48
1044
452943
5435566
419
3425
OSK-W-20-2217-W2
134
-48
893
452943
5435566
419
3425
OSK-W-20-2217-W3
134
-48
1128
452943
5435566
419
3425
OSK-W-20-2243-W1
122
-54
960
453087
5435527
418
3550
OSK-W-20-2243-W2
122
-54
972
453087
5435527
418
3550
OSK-W-20-2243-W3
122
-54
1062
453087
5435527
418
3550
OSK-W-20-2250-W1
132
-57
1060
453128
5435505
420
3575
OSK-W-20-2250-W2
132
-57
1080
453128
5435505
420
3575
OSK-W-20-2253
128
-54
924
452831
5435326
413
3225
OSK-W-20-2260
126
-48
1038
453199
5435669
413
3700
OSK-W-20-2263
128
-49
1029
452926
5435187
413
3225
OSK-W-20-2266
128
-55
1050
453069
5435476
418
3500
OSK-W-20-2266-W1
128
-55
1116
453069
5435476
418
3500
OSK-W-20-2268
127
-55
452
453148
5435489
418
3575
OSK-W-20-2269
133
-50
933
452972
5435211
416
3275
WST-20-0286
153
16
85
453228
5435126
136
3475
WST-20-0376
161
-39
166
453493
5435286
116
3775
WST-20-0377
161
-42
175
453493
5435286
116
3775
WST-20-0416
138
-52
801
453228
5435126
135
3475
WST-20-0417
138
-50
759
453228
5435126
134
3475
WST-20-0418
140
-49
744
453229
5435127
134
3475
WST-20-0437
152
-12
142
453450
5435265
116
3725
WST-20-0443
136
-19
219
453494
5435287
117
3775
WST-20-0459
153
-47
579
453228
5435126
134
3475
Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.
Triple Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.
About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.
About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653