Osisko Announces Election of Directors and Other Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular, filed on April 8, 2021 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities, were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1
Name of Nominee

Votes cast
FOR

Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

Percentage (%)
WITHHELD

The Honorable John R. Baird

119,147,281

99.70

361,956

0.30

Christopher C. Curfman

118,461,587

99.12

1,047,650

0.88

Joanne Ferstman

111,401,507

93.22

8,107,730

6.78

W. Murray John

111,963,660

93.69

7,545,577

6.31

Pierre Labbé

118,005,334

98.74

1,503,903

1.26

Candace MacGibbon

117,035,916

97.93

2,473,321

2.07

Charles E. Page

119,324,317

99.85

184,920

0.15

Sean Roosen

116,817,055

97.75

2,692,182

2.25

Sandeep Singh

119,330,056

99.85

179,181

0.15

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2

Votes cast
FOR

Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

Percentage (%)
WITHHELD

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

131,564,013

99.74

341,814

0.26

Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 3

Votes cast
FOR

Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR

Votes cast
AGAINST

Percentage (%)
AGAINST

Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

118,910,253

99.50

598,984

0.50

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4

Votes cast
FOR

Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR

Votes cast
AGAINST

Percentage (%)
AGAINST

Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan

117,944,032

98.69

1,565,204

1.31

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 5

Votes cast
FOR

Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR

Votes cast
AGAINST

Percentage (%)
AGAINST

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

116,861,074

97.78

2,648,164

2.22

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. (514) 940-0670 #105
Email : htaylor@osiskogr.com


