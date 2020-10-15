OSINT - the Future of Location Intelligence

Cobwebs Technologies, a world leader in web intelligence, introduces WebLoc - a cutting-edge location intelligence platform.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Especially in times of rising crime, global pandemics, and natural disasters, decision-makers, on-the-ground first responders, and epidemiological research teams are required to manage, mitigate, and instantly respond to such events using location-based data sources. But efficiently generating intelligence from these oceans of data is an ever-increasing challenge. Connecting open-source information with real-world geospatial data is a key element for optimal situational awareness.

To get the full picture, generating geospatial data must include all types of data sources, including social data, remote sensing where applicable, data analytics, and data visualization. Data generated from geospatial data sources should be added to the already generated structured and unstructured data, open-source, third-party, internal, and collected data to identify patterns, trends, and threats.

When using OSINT tools for analyzing news, social media and other online data, one key element is often missing - the location-based data in real-time that can be a matter of life and death in the case of natural disasters. Although many OSINT solutions can detect who said what to whom, pinpointing the physical location in real-time is normally not included in the analysis due to a lack of geospatial capabilities.

Cobwebs Technologies, a world leader in web intelligence, introduces WebLoc - a cutting-edge location intelligence platform that gathers and analyzes web data fused with geospatial data points, using interactive layered maps to connect the digital world with physical data.

The platform automated critical thinking, which encompasses statistics, and analytical reasoning by using various AI analytics methods.

Analysis Method Analytic Question Value for Investigations Anomalies

detection What happened? Find suspicious behaviors and spatial outliers Pattern

recognition Can it happen? Probability of similar occasions and in a

specific location. Hot spot regions Where did it

happen? Highlight location data points density,

frequency, and appearance Predictive

analysis What could

happen? Predict future events and trigger alerts

The OSINT location analysis workflow is as follows:

1. Identifying suspicious activity or potential of illicit activity using descriptive and graphical statistical tools for each dataset.

2. Rephrasing the problem as a question to support an investigation.

3. Collecting all relevant geospatial information, data, and images similar to activity-based intelligence to analyze human behaviors and events for detecting patterns in real-time.

4. Performing geospatial analysis to assess threats and dangers, model patterns, relationships, and networks for optimizing the location intelligence assessment.

5. Using the generated maps, visualizations, charts to present or develop analytic recommendations for notifying authorities.

Analysts can use the platform to detect patterns and quantify events, risks, and potential consequences, while investigators and decision-makers can follow these leads to stop criminal and terrorist activities.

Various organizations worldwide rely on Cobwebs to gain intelligent insights for making real-time decisions and protect from threats. With WebLoc, they can perform location-based investigations from any device and a wide range of sources, uncovering hidden connections, and gaining situational awareness to make informed decisions.

