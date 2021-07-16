Osino Announces Upcoming Webinar to Discuss PEA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) announces that management will be hosting a webinar to discuss the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.



Shareholders, analysts, investors and media are invited to join the live webcast by registering using the following link: https://my.6ix.com/IaJN89-6

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast. The replay will also be available on Osino’s website.

A presentation to accompany the webinar will be made available on the Company’s website.

See the Company’s news release dated July 14, 2021, for more information.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the development of our Twin Hills gold discovery in central Namibia. The Twin Hills Gold Project is at an advanced stage of exploration with various advanced development studies underway with the aim of fast-tracking the project.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,700km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively advancing a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.

Julia Becker: Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850

jbecker@osinoresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

