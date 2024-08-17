Osimhen PSG boost with Goncalo Ramos injury, Napoli and Chelsea on alert

Victor Osimhen might get his Paris Saint-Germain dream after all, as Goncalo Ramos reportedly needs ankle surgery and the Napoli striker is the ideal replacement, with Chelsea hesitant.

It has been reported many times in Italy, Germany and France that the Nigeria international is holding out for PSG this summer, preferring them to the Premier League alternative Chelsea.

The Ligue 1 giants were hoping to wait it out until the end of the transfer window to get a cheaper price than €100m plus add-ons.

Goncalo Ramos injury opens PSG door for Osimhen

However, the situation has changed today with news in Le Parisien and RMC Sport that Goncalo Ramos has ruptured ankle ligaments and requires surgery, which could rule him out of action for three months.

He was purchased from Benfica at a cost of €65m in January 2024.

Inevitably, the club needs a replacement and could now be forced to rush their pursuit of Osimhen.

They have more pressure on them too because Chelsea are finally opening up to the idea of getting the Nigerian in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku, even though they have been very hesitant about getting this deal done.

Once Osimhen is sold, then Napoli can use those funds to get Lukaku and other transfer targets.