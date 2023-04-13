Osimhen '100 per cent' available for Champions League second leg, says Spalletti

Victor Osimhen will be "100 per cent" available for Napoli's crucial Champions League clash with Milan next week, according to Luciano Spalletti.

The striker missed his side's quarter-final first-leg loss on Wednesday, as the Partenopei fell 1-0 at San Siro courtesy of Ismael Bennacer's first-half finish.

Osimhen leads the Serie A scoring charts with 21 goals this season, and has been integral to the club's runaway lead in the race for the Scudetto.

But having sat out this week's game with a groin injury, Spalletti has given assurances he will feature for their home tie next week against the Rossoneri.

"Victor Osimhen will 100 per cent be available for the return leg at [Stadio Diego Armando] Maradona on Tuesday," he said. "He will be there."

Spalletti will also have to rethink his plans in light of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's dismissal, with the midfielder sent off after a second yellow card for pushing Theo Hernandez.

The Cameroon international will be suspended, as will defender Kim Min-jae following a late booking, but the coach has the belief his side will adapt to their loss.

"Any absence is damaging at this stage of the season, but we also have players who can fill in, which is why we are where we are," he added to Sky Sport Italia.

"We trust the squad. We are sad not to have Anguissa, as it feels unjust not to have him, but there's nothing we can do. I don't comment on the referee, that is not my role."

Napoli will return to Serie A action this weekend against Verona before they face Milan. The Partenopei are already enjoying their deepest run in Europe's premier competition.