OSHA will begin fining businesses that violate the federal vaccine mandate on January 10

"OSHA will not issue citations for noncompliance with any requirements of the ETS before January 10," the agency said Saturday. Anna Efetova/Getty Images

OSHA said Saturday it would begin fining businesses that violate the federal vaccine mandate on January 10.

It will not fine businesses for COVID-19 testing requirements until at least February 9, it said.

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated the mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Saturday it will begin enforcing the federal vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, and could start issuing fines as early as January 10.

"To provide employers with sufficient time to come into compliance, OSHA will not issue citations for noncompliance with any requirements of the ETS before January 10 and will not issue citations for noncompliance with the standard's testing requirements before February 9, so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard. OSHA will work closely with the regulated community to provide compliance assistance," the agency said in a statement Saturday.

The decision came just one day after the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday said the mandate could move forward as scheduled after previous courts halted it by issuing preliminary injunctions.

OSHA is the workplace-safety agency that is expected to enforce the rule.

"It is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or rely on to justify its finding that workers face a grave danger in the workplace," the opinion said, according to Reuters. "It is not appropriate to second-guess that agency determination considering the substantial evidence, including many peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it relied."

The mandate, announced in September, requires businesses with 100 or more mandate employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. It would impact about 80 million Americans and is planned to take effect on January 4, Insider's Kelsey Vlamis reported Friday.

The mandate has faced more than two dozen court challenges brought by some states, businesses, and other groups, according to the previous Insider report. Critics have argued that OSHA lacks the authority to enforce it.

Read the original article on Business Insider