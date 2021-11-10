(OSH) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Oak Street Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH) for violations of federal securities laws. Oak Street offers healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries.



On November 9, 2021, Oak Street disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether it violated the False Claims Act. The DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and its relationships with third-party marketing agents.

Following this news, the stock closed down 20.79% on November 9, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Oak Street shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

