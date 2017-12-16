Osetkowski leads Texas past Louisiana Tech 75-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Shaka Smart prefers not to consider life without Dylan Osetkowski, the Texas Longhorns' 6-foot-9 forward.

Or as the Texas coach put it, ''I don't even want to put those negative things in the universe.''

Osetkowski, a junior, contributed a season-best 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 75-60 Saturday afternoon.

The day wasn't completely successful for the 245-pound Osetkowski. He committed seven of the Longhorns' 18 turnovers. ''That was piss poor,'' Osetkowski said of his turnovers.

Even so, Smart said, ''He's like a connective tissue for us. He brings a lot of things together.''

Osetkowski said he had only one scholarship offer from an NCAA Division I school coming out of high school. He averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in two seasons at Tulane. Then he moved to Texas, sat out last season under NCAA rules governing transfers, and averages 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Against Tech, Osetkowski made three 3-point baskets in the first half. Then he played more inside during the second half, making two baskets and five free throws. The 22 points against Louisiana Tech are one fewer than his career best.

''We knew Osetkowski was going to be a matchup problem,'' Tech coach Eric Konkol said. ''With his size and versatility, he was a game changer.''

Osetkowski said he benefited from taking a season off.

''Day to day work with coach Smart on the mental aspect that he always talks about, and the physical aspect,'' Osetkowski said. ''My game has just gone through the roof. My mental toughness has gone through the roof.''

Freshman center Mo Bamba added 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Texas (7-3) in 18 minutes, and did his most of his effective work in the second half.