OSE Immunotherapeutics Appoints Alexis Vandier as Chief Executive Officer

OSE Immunotherapeutics

NANTES, France, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Vandier as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Alexis Vandier brings an impressive track record of successes in Pharma across a range of international roles and therapeutic areas, including oncology.



Dr. Dominique Costantini, Chairwoman of the Board, said: “The Board of Directors is very pleased to announce Alexis Vandier as OSE Immunotherapeutics’ new Chief Executive Officer. Given his extensive international managerial experience, along with his clear understanding of OSE’ strengths and potential, we are convinced that Alexis is uniquely qualified to lead our accelerated growth and bring us to the next level. Alexis’s strategic and inspirational leadership, along his deep knowledge of the pharma industry, will help deliver highly innovative and effective therapeutic solutions to patients and strong value to our stakeholders.

We also want to express our gratitude to Alexis Peyroles, who led the Company until January 2022 and was instrumental to the three strategic Pharma partnerships OSE entered. I am confident that Alexis Vandier, together with OSE’s highly talented team, will continue to build on these achievements and further expand OSE internationally.”

Alexis Vandier, the new Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “I am thrilled to join the OSE’ team in this new role at a very exciting time. OSE is uniquely positioned among its biotech peers thanks to its highly innovative mindset and ability to deliver extremely differentiated first-in-class drug candidates both in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. The pharmaceutical partnerships already in place are a strong endorsement to the quality of our science with our clinical stage IL7-receptor antagonist (OSE-127/S95011), CD28 antagonist (FR104/VEL-101) and SIRPα antagonist (OSE-172/BI 765063). The recent positive Phase 3 data of Tedopi® in non-small cell lung cancer beyond checkpoint inhibitors in secondary resistance has established the relevance of this T specific immunotherapy. These assets combined to the impressive potential of OSE’s multi-target platforms make me confident in our ability to position OSE as a global leader in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. Building on this large and promising portfolio and talented team, I am convinced that OSE can keep accelerating along this path and become one of the most dynamic biotechs of the next three years.”

Story continues

Alexis served as Vice-President – Global Asset Lead at Ipsen, heading their efforts to build a leading oncology platform, including their lead tyrosine kinase inhibitor (Cabometyx®, cabozantinib) which Alexis helped launch and reach its full commercial potential in various solid tumor indications and across 40 countries. Alexis also managed partnerships with Exelixis in the U.S., as well as with Roche and BMS (co-development in combination with nivolumab and atezolizumab).

Alexis’ broad international and proven leadership experience were acquired over the last 20 years in various pharma positions. First at Sanofi where he spent 11 years in Corporate Strategy and Business Development, in Finance and Marketing, then 12 years spent at Ipsen working directly with Marc de Garidel in different global roles in Strategy, Business Development, Alliance management and Innovation/Marketing across multiples geographies (EU, Asia and U.S.). Alexis also became General Manager of Ipsen France where he accelerated the development of Ipsen around medical, market access and external affairs, driving successful launches in oncology and rare diseases.

Alexis is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon and holds a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Economics, Lyon II.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for Immuno-Oncology and Immuno-Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Immuno-Oncology first-in-class products

Tedopi® (innovative neoepitope combination): the Company’s most advanced product; positive results for Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

Other ongoing combination trials sponsored by cooperative clinical research groups in oncology:

Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.

Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.

Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on CD47/SIRPα pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1; BI sponsored international phase 1b clinical trial ongoing in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OSE-279 , anti-PD1 – advanced preclinical stage.

BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target (for example: BiCKI®-IL7, preclinical stage) to increase anti-tumor efficacy.



Immuno-Inflammation first-in-class products

OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren’s syndrome (sponsor Servier).

FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (VEL-101, sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.); Phase 2 planned in an autoimmune disease indication.

OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): preclinical stage therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.



CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine activating cytotoxic T lymphocytes against COVID-19, developed using optimized epitopes from SARS-CoV2 viral proteins, epitopes non impacted by multi-variants. Shows good tolerance and very good level of T cell immune response. In clinical testing, a long-term memory response was confirmed at 6 months.

Click and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673

Contacts OSE Immunotherapeutics Media Sylvie Détry U.S. Media: LifeSci Communications Guillaume van Renterghem – LifeSci Advisors sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com Darren Opland, Ph.D. gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com +33 153 198 757 darren@lifescicomms.com +41 76 735 01 31 +1 646 627 8387 Investor Relations Thomas Guillot French Media: FP2COM thomas.guillot@ose-immuno.com Florence Portejoie +33 607 380 431 fportejoie@fp2com.fr +33 607 768 283

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2022, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2021, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.



