OSCR Alert - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSCR) For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSCR).

On May 13, 2021, Oscar Health reported an $87.4 million loss in the first quarter of 2021 as a publicly traded company even as revenue rose on new business and expansion into new markets to sell health insurance.

The results equal a loss of 98 cents per share, Oscar Health said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was a loss of $26.3 million in the quarter.

The startup insurer fell short of Wall Street expectations, according to MarketWatch, but did report more members than expected.

Oscar Health officially went public in March. While its reach has continued to grow in terms of membership, the company has historically struggled to turn a profit.

