Oscars winners so far at the 95th Academy Awards

Daniel Roher (Front) accepts the best documentary feature award for Navalny

This year's Oscars are under way in Los Angeles, as Hollywood royalty gather to find out who has won a coveted statuette. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards so far.

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best documentary feature

Navalny (winner)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye (winner)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

