Oscars winners so far at the 95th Academy Awards

Daniel Roher (Front) accepts the Best Documentary Feature award for &quot;Navalny&quot;
This year's Oscars are under way in Los Angeles, as Hollywood royalty gather to find out who has won a coveted statuette. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards so far.

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

  • The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

  • Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Hong Chau - The Whale

  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best documentary feature

  • Navalny (winner)

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye (winner)

  • Ivalu

  • Le Pupille

  • Night Ride

  • The Red Suitcase

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Tár

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • The Whale (winner)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

Best costume design

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

