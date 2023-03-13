Oscars winners so far at the 95th Academy Awards
This year's Oscars are under way in Los Angeles, as Hollywood royalty gather to find out who has won a coveted statuette. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards so far.
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best actor in a supporting role
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress in a supporting role
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best documentary feature
Navalny (winner)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
An Irish Goodbye (winner)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Whale (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Best costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris