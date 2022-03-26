Oscars Weekend Begins as Samuel L. Jackson, Ruth E. Carter and More Flock to Governors Awards (Photos)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 12th Governors Awards Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

Honorary Awards were presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented to Danny Glover. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

Originally slated for January 15, 2022, the rescheduled event, produced by Jennifer Fox, scaled down in size. But as it kicked off Oscar weekend, award recipients as well as others like Ruth E. Carter, Magic Johnson and Jennifer Lee walked the red carpet.

Check out a roundup of the red carpet photos below.