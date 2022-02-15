Oscars: Trio of female comics step up for hosting duties

Regina Hall has starred in shows such as Black-ish and Nine Perfect Strangers

This year's Oscars will be hosted by US comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

The trio of film star funny women will emcee the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 27 March.

For the past three years, the ceremony has had no official overall host.

"We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while," said Hall, Schumer and Sykes in a statement published on the Oscars website.

Appearing on Good Morning America just after the announcement, Emmy-winning comic Schumer joked: "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

"I better go watch some movies."

Next month's ceremony will also include a new "fan favourite" prize for the year's most popular film, as voted for by the public via Twitter and the web.

The move, announced on Monday, comes as organisers try to lure viewers back. Producer Will Packer has been tasked with breathing fresh life into the ceremony that has seen audiences dwindle in recent years.

The new award will give fresh hope to films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, which both failed to earn Oscar nominations last week for best picture although they were recognised in several other categories including best visual effects.

The original idea to honour the most popular films was put on hold back in 2019. Now it's been resurrected but the fan vote won't come with its own Oscar; it will be a separate standalone prize.

People based in the US will be able to vote from now until 3 March via the official website for an #OscarsFanFavorite, as well as for an #OscarsCheerMoment - another new award for "the most cheer-worthy movie ever". Those outside the US will be able to tweet their choices.

Jimmy Kimmel was the last ceremony host back in 2018.

US comedian and actor Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars following a controversy over homophobic tweets.

Since then, the show has just had various awards presenters with no overall host.

"This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers," said Packer. "It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.

"I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!"

Who are this year's hosts?

Wanda Sykes stars in The Upshaws, and has also appeared on TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm

Wanda Sykes is the creator and star of Netflix's The Upshaws, and has also appeared on TV shows such as The New Adventures of Old Christine, Black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

On the long-running latter show, Sykes plays a version of herself and often runs into trouble with Larry David, while acting as a loyal friend of the protagonist's ex-wife, Cheryl.

In 1999 she won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy special for her work on The Chris Rock Show.

In May 2009, she was the entertainer for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, becoming both the first African American woman and the first openly LGBT person to do so.

Her movie credits include Down to Earth, Rio, and Bad Moms.

She also voiced the role of Granny in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012 and returned to the role in 2016's Ice Age: Collision Course.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a US stand-up comedian and actor, who broke through on the NBC reality competition series Last Comic Standing in 2007.

From 2013 to 2016, she starred in her own Comedy Central sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

She made her big screen film debut in the 2015 movie Trainwreck, which she also wrote, receiving a Golden Globe nomination.

She also hosted the MTV Movie Awards the same year.

Her 2016 written memoir, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, was a best-seller; and the same year she won several Grammy Awards, including best comedy album for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

In 2018, she starred in the comedy film I Feel Pretty, and also scored a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower.

This year, as well as hosting the Oscars, Schumer - who recently appeared in Stephen Karam's big screen adaptation of The Humans - will star in the Hulu series Life & Beth.

Regina Hall appeared in the Scary Movie film series from 2000-2006

Regina Hall is perhaps best-known for her role as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie series from 2000 to 2006, and other films such as The Best Man, Little and The Hate U Give.

She also starred in Girls Trip, which Packer produced, in 2017. The female-driven comedy, also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, went on to be a big box office hit

Hall's performance in the indie film Support the Girls, the following year, saw her become the first black woman to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best actress.

Last month, two of her new films, Master, and Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, were featured at the Sundance Film Festival.

Her recent TV credits include Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers and Black Monday on Showtime.

She also has award hosting experience, after taking the helm at 2019's BET awards.