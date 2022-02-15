Oscars: Trio of female comics step up for hosting duties

·5 min read
Regina Hall
Regina Hall has starred in shows such as Black-ish and Nine Perfect Strangers

This year's Oscars will be hosted by US comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

The trio of film star funny women will emcee the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on 27 March.

For the past three years, the ceremony has had no official overall host.

"We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while," said Hall, Schumer and Sykes in a statement published on the Oscars website.

Appearing on Good Morning America just after the announcement, Emmy-winning comic Schumer joked: "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

"I better go watch some movies."

Next month's ceremony will also include a new "fan favourite" prize for the year's most popular film, as voted for by the public via Twitter and the web.

The move, announced on Monday, comes as organisers try to lure viewers back. Producer Will Packer has been tasked with breathing fresh life into the ceremony that has seen audiences dwindle in recent years.

The new award will give fresh hope to films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, which both failed to earn Oscar nominations last week for best picture although they were recognised in several other categories including best visual effects.

The original idea to honour the most popular films was put on hold back in 2019. Now it's been resurrected but the fan vote won't come with its own Oscar; it will be a separate standalone prize.

People based in the US will be able to vote from now until 3 March via the official website for an #OscarsFanFavorite, as well as for an #OscarsCheerMoment - another new award for "the most cheer-worthy movie ever". Those outside the US will be able to tweet their choices.

Jimmy Kimmel was the last ceremony host back in 2018.

US comedian and actor Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars following a controversy over homophobic tweets.

Since then, the show has just had various awards presenters with no overall host.

"This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers," said Packer. "It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.

"I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!"

Who are this year's hosts?

Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes stars in The Upshaws, and has also appeared on TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm

Wanda Sykes is the creator and star of Netflix's The Upshaws, and has also appeared on TV shows such as The New Adventures of Old Christine, Black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

On the long-running latter show, Sykes plays a version of herself and often runs into trouble with Larry David, while acting as a loyal friend of the protagonist's ex-wife, Cheryl.

In 1999 she won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy special for her work on The Chris Rock Show.

In May 2009, she was the entertainer for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, becoming both the first African American woman and the first openly LGBT person to do so.

Her movie credits include Down to Earth, Rio, and Bad Moms.

She also voiced the role of Granny in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012 and returned to the role in 2016's Ice Age: Collision Course.

Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a US stand-up comedian and actor, who broke through on the NBC reality competition series Last Comic Standing in 2007.

From 2013 to 2016, she starred in her own Comedy Central sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

She made her big screen film debut in the 2015 movie Trainwreck, which she also wrote, receiving a Golden Globe nomination.

She also hosted the MTV Movie Awards the same year.

Her 2016 written memoir, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, was a best-seller; and the same year she won several Grammy Awards, including best comedy album for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

In 2018, she starred in the comedy film I Feel Pretty, and also scored a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower.

This year, as well as hosting the Oscars, Schumer - who recently appeared in Stephen Karam's big screen adaptation of The Humans - will star in the Hulu series Life & Beth.

Regina Hall
Regina Hall appeared in the Scary Movie film series from 2000-2006

Regina Hall is perhaps best-known for her role as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie series from 2000 to 2006, and other films such as The Best Man, Little and The Hate U Give.

She also starred in Girls Trip, which Packer produced, in 2017. The female-driven comedy, also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, went on to be a big box office hit

Hall's performance in the indie film Support the Girls, the following year, saw her become the first black woman to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best actress.

Last month, two of her new films, Master, and Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, were featured at the Sundance Film Festival.

Her recent TV credits include Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers and Black Monday on Showtime.

She also has award hosting experience, after taking the helm at 2019's BET awards.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • San Francisco votes on city's scandal-plagued school board

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another chapter opens in the saga of San Francisco’s scandal-plagued school board Tuesday as voters weigh in on whether to recall three members after a year of controversy that captured national attention. For many parents, Tuesday’s special municipal election is a referendum on how the city’s school board managed the pandemic. The recall effort stemmed from frustration felt by parents who say the board wasted its time on matters unrelated to the coronavirus instead of focus

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Last season, Jeff Skinner had just seven goals. On Sunday, he had more than half that, putting up his first-ever four-goal performance as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-3. “It’s nice, any time you can contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling. That's why you play the game,'' Skinner said. “To be able to contribute, to play, to win, it’s a good feeling and we’ll take it into the next game to try to be good again.” Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (1

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Mavs send Porzingis to Wizards for Dinwiddie, Bertans

    DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis never could escape the shadow of injuries in Dallas after the blockbuster trade that brought the 7-foot-3 Latvian from New York. The Mavericks are moving on without the “Unicorn.” Dallas sent Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks also sent a 2022 second-round pick in the deal that was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.