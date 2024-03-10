Oscars red carpet: Stars arrive for 2024 ceremony
The fashion is as important as the films at the Oscars, and the stars are turning on the style on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's film awards in Hollywood.
Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens - who is co-hosting the official pre-show coverage - revealed her pregnancy with a full-length black gown that showed off her baby bump. The actress is married to baseball player Cole Tucker.
Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow co-ordinated with the Oscars statuettes in a dazzling gold dress.
Snow stars in Oscar-nominated short film Red, White and Blue, which was made by British director Nazrin Choudhury.
Jamie Lee Curtis won best supporting actress last year, and the 65-year-old will be among the presenters this time.
Julianne Hough, co-host of the official red carpet show alongside Hudgens, wore shapeless white trousers with shimmery detailing around the bust.
Actress and host Liza Koshy took a tumble on the red carpet, but she managed to style it out.
Grace Linn is probably the oldest person to attend this year's ceremony at 101. She inspired and appears in The ABCs of Book Banning, which is up for best documentary short, and her outfit is a testament to her love of books.
British influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg, best known for her Chicken Shop Dates series, is fronting the Oscars' official social media campaign. She also plumped for a classic full-length dress, this time in pink.
Members of the Native American Osage Nation brought some of their traditional finery to the red carpet. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is up for best picture, tells the story of the persecution of the Osage Nation in the 1920s.
