The Oscars Receives a New, Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion Code

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

As discussions of sustainability continue to arise, more major players in the fashion industry are attempting to create more eco-friendly environments for the industry. The latest name to make a change is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is bringing awareness of the environment and sustainability to the red carpet at the Oscars.

The Academy, which has been working with Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD Global) since 2011, is now officially partnering with the organization to encourage attendees to dress more sustainably while sparking larger conversations on the topic. As reported by WWD, the two parties are planning to run a "Sustainability Evenings" dinner series while offering a new "red carpet style guide," asking attendees to be more mindful of their red carpet outfits. The dress code is not mandatory, although RCGD Global already has a number of influential celebrity ambassadors such as Billie Eilish, Sophie Turner, Tati Gabrielle and Marlee Matlin.

The first "Sustainable Evenings" event took place this week with the theme "The Opportunities and Next Steps for Sustainability Progress in Film," while the second edition of the dinner is scheduled for March after the 95th annual Oscars.

The "red carpet style guide" by The Academy and RCGD Global, which will be available later in the month, will be shared with all attendees, offering sustainable recommendations and highlighting past looks on the red carpet that were sustainable.

In related news, fashion companies like H&M, Kering, Inditex and Stella McCartney have pledged for "forest-friendly" sourcing at COP27.

