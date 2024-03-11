Oscars Presenters Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Lob Barbenheimer Insults as She Accuses Him of Painting His Abs

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, who costar in the upcoming movie 'The Fall Guy,' helped celebrate the industry's stunt performers at the 96th Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought Barbenheimer to the 2024 Oscars!

At Sunday's 96th Academy Awards, Blunt, 41, and Gosling, 42, appeared on stage to present a tribute montage to stunt performers — and the pair could not resist joking about their supporting roles in 2023's biggest movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

"Well, bit of a frosty hello," Blunt said to Gosling as the pair took the stage together Sunday night. "Not at all - I'm just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us," Gosling said.

"That's right, here's Ken and Kitty just leaving all that fodder in the dust," Blunt said. "And the way this awards season's turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry, so, just let it go."

"It's true, you guys are doing very well, congratulations, but I think I've figured out why they called it Barbenheimer and didn't call it Oppenbarbie," Gosling jested. "I think you guys are at the tail end of it because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."



Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood

Barbie proved 2023's highest-grossing movie of the year at the box office, while Oppenheimer has seen better success at various awards shows this winter.



"Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me, Mr. I-need-to-paint-my-abs-on-to-get-nominated - you don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that," Blunt answered; her barb received roars of laughter from the crowd. "Robert Downey did not paint his abs on," she added, as Gosling jokingly grabbed the microphone and yelled, "You're kidding!"

"This is insane, Emily, this has got to stop. We have to squash this," Gosling added before the pair turned their attention toward celebrating stunt performers across the industry.



Gosling and Blunt appeared to celebrate stunt performers ahead of their upcoming movie The Fall Guy, which follows Gosling as a stunt performer named Colt Seavers and Blunt as a director of a science fiction blockbuster.

The pair are roped together into a criminal conspiracy as they complete work on Blunt's character's movie; the film is based on the 1980s television series of the same name. The film releases May 3.

"We're here to celebrate the stunt community; they've been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema," Gosling said on stage, with Blunt calling stunt performers "the unsung heroes" of the industry.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling on March 10, 2024

The 96th annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

