Final Oscars Predictions: Original Song – Musicians Billie Eilish, Diane Warren and Jon Batiste Battle for Academy Recognition

Best Original Song

Barbie

Weekly Commentary (Updated Jan. 18, 2024): We know at least one “Barbie” song will make the final five selections, but it’s unclear if another one will stand alongside it or which one. According to AMPAS’ rules, only a maximum of two songs can be nominated from one movie, and “Barbie” had three make the shortlist.

The general feeling is that the “I’m Just Ken” win from the Critics Choice Awards could have pushed it over Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” track to make the cut.

Other strong entries are 14-time nominee Diane Warren, likely to add No. 15 to her resume for “The Fire Inside” from Eva Longoria’s outstanding debut “Flamin’ Hot” and Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, adding an Oscar nom to his legacy for “Road to Freedom” from George C. Wolfe’s powerhouse “Rustin.”

The last spot is up for grabs and seems between four tracks — one “Barbie song, “Never Went Away,” from the Jon Batiste doc “American Symphony,” “Am I Dreaming” from the animated blockbuster “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and the eclectic “Dear Alien Who Art in Heaven” from Wes Anderson’s indie “Asteroid City.”

We’re giving the slight edge to the lovable Jon Batiste, who also popped up on the original score shortlist.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Listed producer credits are not final and are subject to change. The Academy ultimately determines the official nominees.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas “Flamin’ Hot” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) — “The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren “Rustin” (Netflix) — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz “American Symphony” (Netflix) — “It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Next in Line

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) — “Am I Dreaming” by Leland Wayne, Rakim Mayers, Michael Dean, Peter Lee Johnson, Landon Wayne “Asteroid City” (Focus Features) — “Dear Alien Who Art in Heaven” by Wes Anderson, Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (Lionsgate) – “Can’t Catch Me Now” by Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) — “Keep It Movin'” by Halle Bailey, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Morten Ristorp

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) — “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” by The Osage Tribe “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films) — “High Life” by John Carney and Gary Clark “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) — “Superpower (I)” by Terius Gesteelde-Diamant “Past Lives” (A24) — “Quiet Eyes” by Zach Dawes and Sharon Von Etten “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films) — “Meet Me in the Middle” by John Carney and Gary Clark

Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Studio)**

“American Symphony”: “It Never Went Away”

“Asteroid City”: “Dear Alien Who Art in Heaven”

“Barbie”: “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For”

“The Beanie Bubble”: “This”

“Bella”: “The Easy Way”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”: “Everything’s Gonna Be Fine”

“The Boy and the Heron”: “Spinning Globe”

“Carmen”: “Slip Away”

“Champions”: “Tell Somebody That You Love Them Right Now”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”: “My Sweet Baby”

“The Color Purple”: “Superpower,” “Keep It Movin’”

“Creed III”: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

“Dicks: The Musical”: “Out Alpha the Alpha”

“Dreamin’ Wild”: “A Dream Is Beautiful”

“Drift”: “It Would Be”

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”: “Wings of Time”

“80 for Brady”: “Gonna Be You”

“Elemental”: “Steal the Show”

“The Face of the Faceless”: “Barala Tribal Song,” “Ek Sapna Mera Suhana,” “Jalta Hai Suraj” “Flamin’ Hot”: “The Fire Inside”

“Flora and Son”: “High Life,” “Meet in the Middle”

“A Good Person”: “The Best Part,” “I Hate Myself,” “Stardust”

“Heart of Stone”: “Quiet”

“Here. Is. Better”: “A Little More Time”

“The Home Fairy”: “Amar em Segredo”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”: “Can’t Catch Me Now”

“The Inventor”: “From This Tiny Seed”

“The Iron Claw”: “Live That Way Forever”

“Jacob the Baker”: “Better Times”

“Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister”: “It’s Precious We Have It Today”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”: “Eye for an Eye”

“Journey to Bethlehem”: “Mother to a Savior and King”

“Killers of the Flower Moon:”: “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”

“King Coal”: “King Coal”

“Knights of Santiago”: “Las Navas de Tolosa”

“Leo”: “When I Was Ten”

“The Little Mermaid”: “For the First Time,” “The Scuttlebutt,” “Wild Uncharted Waters”

“The Magician’s Elephant”: “Found”

“M3gan”: “Tell Me Your Dreams”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”: “We’re All Together”

“My Love Affair With Marriage”: “Lion / My Love Affair With Marriage”

“Nimona”: “T-Rex”

“Nyad”: “Find a Way”

“Origin”: “Falling Into Place,” “I Am”

“Orlando, My Political Biography”: “Pharma Coliberation”

“Our Son”: “Always Be My Man”

“Past Lives”: “Quiet Eyes”

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”: “Down Like That,” “Learning to Fly”

“The Peasants”: “End of Summer”

“Prisoner’s Daughter”: “Shotgun Clown”

“Radical”: “Sader”

“The Road Dog”: “Remember Me”

“Ruby Gelman, Teenage Kraken”: “Rise,” “This Moment”

“Rustin”: “Road to Freedom”

“Saving Ana”: “Missing Children”

“Scream VI”: “In My Head,” “Still Alive”

“She Came to Me”: “Addicted to Romance”

“Silver Dollar Road”: “Wounded Heart”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: “Am I Dreaming”

“Spinning Gold”: “Greatest Time”

“The Starling Girl”: “Ace Up My Sleeve”

“State of the Unity”: “One Mile,” “Songbird,” “Hides”

“Stephen Curry Underrated”: “Lil Fish, Big Pond”

“Strays”: “All of You”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: “Peaches”

“Suzume”: “Kanata Haluka.” “Suzume”

“Sweetwater”: “Taking Me Higher”

“Theater Camp”: “Camp Isn’t Home”

“They Cloned Tyrone”: “Drunk AF”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”: “On My Soul”

“Trolls Band Together”: “Better Place (Reunion)”

“Uncharitable”: “All of Our Dreams”

“We Dare to Dream”: “Don’t Need to Sleep”

“Wish”: “I’m a Star,” “This Is the Thanks I Get?!,” “This Wish”

“Wonka”: “A World of Your Own”

2022 category winner: “RRR” (Variance Films) — “Naatu Naatu” by M. M. Keeravani (music) and Chandrabose (lyrics)

** indicates an unconfirmed release date in 2023 or could campaign in the lead or supporting categories. All release dates are subject to change.

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

