Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects – First Social Reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Drop Dec. 6, What Will Academy Voters Think?

Clayton Davis
·9 min read

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022

More from Variety

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete &quot;Maverick&quot; Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The first screenings for James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the anticipated sequel to his 2009 best picture nominee, begin on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with the social embargo lifting at 6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST. The review embargo lifts on Tuesday, Dec. 13. What will the reviews look like? Honestly, we have no idea. No one has seen it. The most I’ve heard around the beat are very select people who have seen footage from the film.

Is the film unbeatable though? I guess that depends on how you predict the film’s box office takes. If you think it will be the highest-grossing film of all time, it likely can’t lose. If it comes up short, both in story and financials, watch out for “Top Gun: Maverick” with its gorgeous practical effects or even “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” to nab Marvel Studios’ first win in this category.

Shortlist voting is headed our way and the jury is still out on how the branch will receive movies like the documentary “Good Night Oppy” and “RRR.” The latter of which (I think?) would be the first non-English feature ever nominated for visual effects.

See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective. To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.

Find the SAG Awards predictions for film and Golden Globe predictions in all of the film categories on their respective pages.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

RRR
RRR

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Rank

Film

Visual effects team

Distributor

1

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor)

Paramount Pictures

After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

2

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

20th Century Studios

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

3

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Hanzhi Tang (vfx supervisors), Dan Sudick (sfx supervisor)

Marvel Studios

The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

4

“The Batman”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands (visual effects supervisors), Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor)

Warner Bros.

When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

5

“RRR”

V Srinivas Mohan

Variance Films

A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Next in Line

6

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

To be added

A24

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

7

“Good Night Oppy”

Ivan Busquets, Abishek Nair (visual effects supervisor), Marko Chulev, Steven Nichols (digital supervisors)

Amazon Studios

The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover affectionately dubbed Oppy by her creators and scientists at NASA. Oppy was originally expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored Mars for nearly 15 years.

8

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

To be added

Universal Pictures

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

9

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

To be added

Netflix

Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse. They seek help from Wanda the Scarlet Witch, Wong and others.

10

“Beast”

To be added

Universal Pictures

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

Other Top-Tier Contenders

11

“Nope”

Guillaume Rocheron, Jeremy Robert (visual effects supervisor), Sreejith Venugopalan (DFX supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator)

Universal Pictures

12

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

To be added

Warner Bros.

13

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Aaron Weintraub

Netflix

14

“After Yang”

Ilia Mokhtareizadeh (visual effects supervisor)

A24

15

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Joseph Bauer, Glenn Melenhorst

Sony Pictures

16

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

To be added

Marvel Studios

17

“Black Adam”

To be added

Warner Bros.

18

“The Northman”

Angela Barson (visual effects supervisor)

Focus Features

19

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

To be added

MGM/United Artists Releasing

20

“The Woman King”

Sara Bennett, Andy Morley, David Sadler-Coppard, Cordell McQueen

Sony Pictures

Also In Contention

21

“Elvis”

Tom Wood, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds (visual effects supervisors), Adam Hammond (digital effects supervisor)

Warner Bros.

22

“Thirteen Lives”

Jason Billington (visual effects supervisor), Brian Cox (special effects supervisor), Bruce Bright (special effects assistant supervisor)

Amazon Studios/MGM

23

“Nanny”

Ari Rubenstein (sr. VFX supervisor), David Schnee (compositing supervisor), Josh Clos (CG artist), Chris Halstead (compositor)

Amazon Studios

24

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

To be added

Paramount Pictures

25

“Uncharted”

To be added

Sony Pictures

All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)

“A Love Song”

Alexey Platonov (visual effects supervisor)

Bleecker Street

“A Man Called Otto”

Simon Chase (visual effects supervisor)

Sony Pictures

“After Yang”

Ilia Mokhtareizadeh (visual effects supervisor), Raoul Marks (memory sequence creative director), Kyle Zemborain (compositing supervisor)

A24

“Armageddon Time”

Glenn Allen, Elad Offer, Dave Zeevalk, Josh Laurence

Focus Features

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Markus Frank, Viktor Muller, Frank Petzold (vfx supervisor), Kamil Jafar (sfx supervisor)

Netflix

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Guillaume Rocheron (vfx supervisor), Olaf Wendt (vfx supervisor)

Netflix

“You Won’t Be Alone”

Marty Pepper (visual effects supervisor)

Focus Features

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Patricia Llaguno (visual effects supervisor)

Focus Features

“Babylon”

Jay Cooper (visual effects supervisor), Elia Popov (special effects coordinator), Kevin Martel (animation supervisor), Ebrahim Jahromi (CG supervisor)

Paramount Pictures

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Hanzhi Tang (vfx supervisors), Dan Sudick (sfx supervisor)

Marvel Studios

“Bones and All”

Davide Luchetti (VFX executive producer), Fabio Cerrito (head of department), Virginia Cefaly (VFX producer)

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Breaking”

Michael R. Currie (visual effects supervisor)

Bleecker Street

“Dog”

Joe Pancake (special effects supervisor)

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Dan Schrecker (visual effects supervisor), Mathieu Raynault, Sylvain Theroux (visual effects by), Jeremy D. Hays (special effects supervisor)

Warner Bros.

“Elvis”

Tom Wood, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds (visual effects supervisors), Adam Hammond (digital effects supervisor)

Warner Bros.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Giles Haring, Sameer Malik, Erik Winquist (visual effects supervisor), Paul Stephenson (special effects supervisor)

Netflix

“Good Night Oppy”

Ivan Busquets, Abishek Nair (visual effects supervisor), Marko Chulev, Steven Nichols (digital supervisors)

Amazon Studios

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Aaron Weintraub

Netflix

“Lightyear”

Jane Yen (visual effects supervisor), Bill Watral (effects supervisor), Chia-Chi Hu (compositing supervisor), Thomas Jordan (shading supervisor)

Pixar

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Joseph Bauer, Glenn Melenhorst

Sony Pictures

“Matilda”

To be added

Netflix

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Frank Baradat, Milan Voukassovitch (computer graphics supervisor), Simon Pate, Milo Riccarand (effects supervisor)

Illumination/Universal Pictures

“Nanny”

Ari Rubenstein (sr. VFX supervisor), David Schnee (compositing supervisor), Josh Clos (CG artist), Chris Halstead (compositor)

Amazon Studios

“RRR”

V Srinivas Mohan (visual effects supervisor)

Variance Films

“Strange World”

Steve Goldberg (visual effects supervisor), Michael Kaschalk (head of effects animation), Marc Bryant, Henrik Fail (effects supervisor)

Walt Disney Pictures

“The Bad Guys”

Matt Baer (visual effects supervisor), Jeff Budsberg (head of look), Stephen Wood (head of effects), JP Sans (head of character animation)

Universal Pictures

“The Batman”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands (visual effects supervisors), Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor)

Warner Bros.

“The Northman”

Angela Barson (visual effects supervisor)

Focus Features

“The Sea Beast”

R. Stirling Duguid, Spencer Lueders, Jeremy Hoey, Brian Casper

Netflix

“The Silent Twins”

Jean-Michel Boublil (VFX supervisor)

Focus Features

“The Woman King”

Sara Bennett, Andy Morley, David Sadler-Coppard, Cordell McQueen

Sony Pictures

“Thirteen Lives”

Jason Billington (visual effects supervisor), Brian Cox (special effects supervisor), Bruce Bright (special effects assistant supervisor)

Amazon Studios/MGM

“Till”

Christian Wood (special effects supervisor)

Orion/United Artists Releasing

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor)

Paramount Pictures

“Turning Red”

Danielle Feinberg (visual effects supervisor), Dave Hale (effects supervisor), Jacob Brooks (simulation supervisor), Christian Hoffman (characters supervisor)

Pixar

“Wendell & Wild”

Heather Abels, Adrian Grey, Justin Graham, Sonja Burchard

Netflix

“Women Talking”

Kevin Chandon (visual effects supervisor)

MGM/United Artists Releasing

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

2022 category winner: “Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety’s unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online and provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year’s awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes — Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety’s leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th