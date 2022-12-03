Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects – First Social Reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Drop Dec. 6, What Will Academy Voters Think?

Rank
Film
Visual effects team
Distributor
1
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor)
Paramount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
2
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
3
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Hanzhi Tang (vfx supervisors), Dan Sudick (sfx supervisor)
Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
4
“The Batman”
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands (visual effects supervisors), Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor)
Warner Bros.
When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.
5
“RRR”
V Srinivas Mohan
Variance Films
A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.
Next in Line
6
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
To be added
A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
7
“Good Night Oppy”
Ivan Busquets, Abishek Nair (visual effects supervisor), Marko Chulev, Steven Nichols (digital supervisors)
Amazon Studios
The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover affectionately dubbed Oppy by her creators and scientists at NASA. Oppy was originally expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored Mars for nearly 15 years.
8
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
To be added
Universal Pictures
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.
9
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
To be added
Netflix
Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse. They seek help from Wanda the Scarlet Witch, Wong and others.
10
“Beast”
To be added
Universal Pictures
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11
“Nope”
Guillaume Rocheron, Jeremy Robert (visual effects supervisor), Sreejith Venugopalan (DFX supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator)
Universal Pictures
12
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
To be added
Warner Bros.
13
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Aaron Weintraub
Netflix
14
“After Yang”
Ilia Mokhtareizadeh (visual effects supervisor)
A24
15
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
Joseph Bauer, Glenn Melenhorst
Sony Pictures
16
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
To be added
Marvel Studios
17
“Black Adam”
To be added
Warner Bros.
18
“The Northman”
Angela Barson (visual effects supervisor)
Focus Features
19
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
To be added
MGM/United Artists Releasing
20
“The Woman King”
Sara Bennett, Andy Morley, David Sadler-Coppard, Cordell McQueen
Sony Pictures
Also In Contention
21
“Elvis”
Tom Wood, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds (visual effects supervisors), Adam Hammond (digital effects supervisor)
Warner Bros.
22
“Thirteen Lives”
Jason Billington (visual effects supervisor), Brian Cox (special effects supervisor), Bruce Bright (special effects assistant supervisor)
Amazon Studios/MGM
23
“Nanny”
Ari Rubenstein (sr. VFX supervisor), David Schnee (compositing supervisor), Josh Clos (CG artist), Chris Halstead (compositor)
Amazon Studios
24
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
To be added
Paramount Pictures
25
“Uncharted”
To be added
Sony Pictures
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
