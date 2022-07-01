Oscars Predictions: Best Picture — Could ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sustain Its Oscar Buzz for Six More Months?

Clayton Davis
·11 min read
.
.

UPDATED: July 1, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PICTURE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The first top 50 rankings are below. As always, it’s incredibly early to say anything with any amount of certainty. We don’t know much of anything and all listed movies, names, and other information are subject to change. Official commentary will be added at a later date.

2022 category winner: “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Rank

Film

Distributor

Producers

1

“The Fabelmans”

Universal Pictures

Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg

A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.

2

“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”

Netflix

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Plot unknown. The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.

3

“The Son”

Sony Pictures Classics

Iain Canning, Joanna Laurie, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, Florian Zeller

Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

4

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt

A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

5

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

6

“Till”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Whoopi Goldberg

The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.

7

“Empire of Light”

Searchlight Pictures

Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes

“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

8

“TÁR”

Focus Features

Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

9

“Babylon”

Paramount Pictures

Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe

Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.

10

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

Philippe Bober, Erik Hemmendorff

A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.

Next in Line

11

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Apple Original Films

Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

12

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

13

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Paramount Pictures

Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison

14

“White Noise”

Netflix

Noah Baumbach, Uri Singer

15

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Matthew Budman, David O. Russell, Arnon Milchan, Anthony Katagas

16

“Decision to Leave”

Mubi

Park Chan-wook

17

“The Whale”

A24

Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel

18

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee

19

“The Wonder”

Netflix

Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross

20

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Searchlight Pictures

Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Other Top-Tier Contenders

21

“Elvis”

Warner Bros.

Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

22

“The Woman King”

TriStar Pictures

Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon

23

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

James Cameron, Jon Landau

24

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

25

“The Killer”

Netflix

Ceán Chaffin, Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, David Fincher

26

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Netflix

Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, John Lesher, Tyler Thompson

27

“Living”

Sony Pictures Classics

Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

28

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Apple Original Films

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Jake Myers, Peter Farrelly

29

“Thirteen Lives”

Amazon Studios/MGM

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, William M. Connor, P.J van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana

30

“The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures

Adam McKay, Betsy Koch

Also in Contention

31

“A Man Called Otto”

Sony Pictures

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro

32

“Rustin”

Netflix

Dustin Lance Black, Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis

33

“Armageddon Time”

Focus Features

James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins

34

“Golda”

Bleecker Street

Jane Hooks, Michael Kuhn

35

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige

36

“The Burial”

Amazon Studios

Bobby Shriver, Adam Richman, Jenette Kahn, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray

37

“Happening”

IFC Films

Edouard Weil, Alice Girard

38

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

George Miller, Doug Mitchell

39

“Corsage”

IFC Films

Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz

40

“Next Goal Wins”

Searchlight Pictures

Garrett Basch, Jonathan Cavendish, Taika Waititi

Other Possibilities

41

“Nope”

Universal Pictures

Robert Graf, Jordan Peele, Kate Kelly, Ian Cooper, Sara Scott, Tony Ducret

42

“Monkey Man”

Netflix

Basil Iwanyk, Dev Patel, Samarth Sahni, Jomon Thomas

43

“Shirley”

Netflix

Elizabeth Haggard, Regina King, Reina King, John Ridley

44

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Sony Pictures

Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Anthony McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri

45

“Bones & All”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Luca Guadagnino, David Lajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

46

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio”

Netflix

Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar

47

“Chevalier”

Searchlight Pictures

Stefani Robinson, Dianne McGunigle, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

48

“Strange World”

Walt Disney Pictures

Roy Conli

49

“Disappointment Blvd.”

A24

Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen

50

“Raymond & Ray”

Apple Original Films

Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn

Unranked Releases

“About My Father”

Lionsgate

Chelsea Kujawa, Andrew Miano, James Myers, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz

“After Yang”

A24

Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Theresa Park

“Aftersun”

A24

Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Netflix

Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert

“All the Old Knives”

Amazon Studios

Gail Egan, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz, Steve Schwartz, Nick Wechsler

“Am I OK?

HBO Max

Stephanie Allynne, Ro Donnelly, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, Lucy Kitada, Tig Notaro

“Ambulance”

Universal Pictures

Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, Laeta Kalogridis, James Vanderbilt

“Approaching Shadows”

Amazon Studios

Steve Swindon

“As They Made Us”

Quiver

Mayim Bialik, Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Mark Maxey, Michael Day

“Asteroid City”

No U.S. Distribution

Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales

“Beast”

Universal Pictures

Baltasar Kormákur, James Lopez, Will Packer

“Bitterbrush”

Magnolia Pictures

Su Kim, Emelie Mahdavian

“Blonde”

Netflix

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

A24

Ali Herting, David Hinojosa

“Fire”

IFC Films

Olivoer Delbosc

“Brian and Charles”

Focus Features

Rupert Majendie

“Broker”

Neon

Eugene Lee

“Bullet Train”

Sony Pictures

Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick

“Call Jane”

Roadside Attractions

Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, David Wulf

“Carga Máxima”

Netflix

To be added

“Carmen”

Sony Pictures Classics

Rosemary Blight, Dimitri Rassam, Mimi Valdes

“Catherine, Called Birdy”

Amazon Studios

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallet

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Apple Original Films

Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Jessica Switch

“Close”

A24

Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

“Creed III”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton, Sylvester Stallone, Jonathan Glickman, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler

“Crimes of the Future”

Neon

Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, Steve Solomos

“DC League of Super Pets”

Warner Bros

Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern

“Dear David”

Lionsgate

Naysun Alae-Carew, Jason Moring, Michael Philip, Richard Alan Reid

“Death on the Nile”

20th Century Studios

Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh

“Descendant”

Netflix

Margaret Brown, Essie Chambers, Kyle Martin

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige

“Emily the Criminal”

Roadside Attractions

Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

“EO”

Janus Films and Sideshow

Ewa Piasokowska, Jerzy Skolimowski

“Final Cut”

No U.S. Distribution

Brahim Chioua, Alain de La Mata, Noémie Devide, Michel Hazanavicius, Vincent Maraval, John Penotti

“First Love”

Vertical Entertainment

Nadine de Barros, A.J. Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Bittredge

“Foe”

Amazon Studios

Iain Canning, Garth Davis, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

Briarcliff Entertainment

Julie Cohen, Betsy West, Lisa Espramer, Sam Jinishian

“God’s Country”

IFC Films

Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Julian Higgins, Amanda Marshall

“Good Night Oppy”

Amazon Studios

Matt Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matt Goldberg

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

Sony Pictures Classics

Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

“Halloween Ends”

Universal Pictures

Malek Akkad, Bill Block, Jason Blum

“Holy Spider”

Utopia

Sol Bondy, Jacob Jarek, Ali Abbasi

“Hunt”

No U.S. Distribution

To be added

“Hustle”

Netflix

Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, LeBron James, Jeff Kirschenbaum

“I Love My Dad”

Magnolia Pictures

Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

“In Good Hands”

Netflix

Cemal Okan, Timur Savci

“Infinity Pool”

Neon

Andrew Cividino, Rob Cotterill, Karen Harnish, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Universal Pictures

Patrick Crowley, Frank Marshall

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

Netflix

Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Elizabeth Gabler, Laurence Mark

“Lightyear”

Pixar

Galyn Susman

“Luck”

Apple Original Films

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”

Sony Pictures

Josh Gordon, Hutch Parker, Will Speck

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

A24

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey

“Master”

Amazon Studios

Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa

“Mavka: The Forest Song”

Feelgood Entertainment

To be added

“Men”

A24

To be added

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Universal Pictures

To be added

“Montana Story”

Bleecker Street

To be added

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

Bleecker Street

To be added

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Focus Features

To be added

“My Love Affair with Marriage”

No U.S. distribution

Roberts Vinovskis, Sturgis Warner, Signe Baumane, Raoul Nadalet

“My Policeman”

Amazon Studios

To be added

“Nitram”

IFC Films

To be added

“Nyad”

Netflix

To be added

“Official Competition”

IFC Films

To be added

“Persuasion”

Netflix

To be added

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

DreamWorks Animation

To be added

“R.M.N.”

IFC Films

To be added

“RRR”

Raftar Creations

D.V.V. Danayya

“Red, White and Water”

A24

To be added

“Rosaline”

Hulu

To be added

“Salem’s Lot”

Warner Bros

To be added

“See How They Run”

Searchlight Pictures

To be added

“Sharper”

A24

To be added

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Warner Bros.

To be added

“Showing Up”

A24

To be added

“Spaceman”

Netflix

To be added

“Spin Me Round”

IFC Films

To be added

“Spirited”

Apple Original Films

To be added

“Spoiler Alert”

Focus Features

To be added

“Stars at Noon”

A24

To be added

“The Batman”

Warner Bros.

Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

20th Century Studios

Loren Bouchard, Janelle Momary-Neely, Nora Smith

“The Eight Mountains”

M2 Pictures

To be added

“The End of Medicine”

Gravitas Ventures

To be added

“The Eternal Daughter”

A24

To be added

“The Forgiven”

Roadside Attractions

To be added

“The Good Nurse”

Netflix

To be added

“The Gray Man”

Netflix

To be added

“The Invitation”

Sony Pictures

To be added

“The Last Movie Stars”

CNN Films

To be added

“The Mother”

Netflix

To be added

“The Northman”

Focus Features

Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, Robert Eggers, Alexander Skarsgård, Arnon Milchan

“The Phantom of the Open”

Sony Pictures Classics

To be added

“The Silent Twins”

Focus Features

To be added

“The Stranger”

Transmission Films

Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Gardner, Kim Hodgert, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman

“The Swimmers”

Netflix

Tim Bevan, Tim Cole, Eric Fellner, Ali Jaafar

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Lionsgate

Nicolas Cage, Samson Mucke, Kevin Turen, Kevin Etten, Kristin Burr, Mike Nilon

“The Walk”

Vertical Entertainment

Hank Blumenthal, Paul W. Hazen, Michael Mailer

“The Way of the Wind”

No U.S. Distribution

Josh Jeter

“The Weekend Away”

Netflix

Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg

“The Worst Ones”

No U.S. Distribution

To be added

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige

“Tori and Lokita”

Janus Films

Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Delphine Tomson

“Turning Red”

Pixar

Pete Docter, Lindsey Collins, Dan Scanlon

“War Pony”

Picturehouse Entertainment

To be added

“Wendell and Wild”

Netflix

To be added

“What Do You Want from Me?”

Neon

To be added

“When You Finish Saving the World”

A24

To be added

“White Bird: A Wonder Story”

Lionsgate

To be added

“Wyrm”

Vertical Entertainment

To be added

“X”

A24

To be added

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000 voting members. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

The date for the 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023

