Oscars Predictions: Best Picture — Could ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sustain Its Oscar Buzz for Six More Months?

Rank
Film
Distributor
Producers
1
“The Fabelmans”
Universal Pictures
Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
Netflix
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Plot unknown. The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
3
“The Son”
Sony Pictures Classics
Iain Canning, Joanna Laurie, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, Florian Zeller
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
4
“Women Talking”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
5
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
A24
Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
6
“Till”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Whoopi Goldberg
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
7
“Empire of Light”
Searchlight Pictures
Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8
“TÁR”
Focus Features
Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
9
“Babylon”
Paramount Pictures
Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
10
“Triangle of Sadness”
Neon
Philippe Bober, Erik Hemmendorff
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Next in Line
11
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
Apple Original Films
Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
12
“She Said”
Universal Pictures
Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
13
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Paramount Pictures
Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
14
“White Noise”
Netflix
Noah Baumbach, Uri Singer
15
“Amsterdam”
20th Century Studios
Matthew Budman, David O. Russell, Arnon Milchan, Anthony Katagas
16
“Decision to Leave”
Mubi
Park Chan-wook
17
“The Whale”
A24
Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
18
“Don’t Worry Darling”
Warner Bros
Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee
19
“The Wonder”
Netflix
Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross
20
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Searchlight Pictures
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Other Top-Tier Contenders
21
“Elvis”
Warner Bros.
Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
22
“The Woman King”
TriStar Pictures
Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon
23
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
20th Century Studios
James Cameron, Jon Landau
24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Netflix
Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
25
“The Killer”
Netflix
Ceán Chaffin, Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, David Fincher
26
“The Pale Blue Eye”
Netflix
Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, John Lesher, Tyler Thompson
27
“Living”
Sony Pictures Classics
Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
28
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
Apple Original Films
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Jake Myers, Peter Farrelly
29
“Thirteen Lives”
Amazon Studios/MGM
Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, William M. Connor, P.J van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana
30
“The Menu”
Searchlight Pictures
Adam McKay, Betsy Koch
Also in Contention
31
“A Man Called Otto”
Sony Pictures
Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro
32
“Rustin”
Netflix
Dustin Lance Black, Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
33
“Armageddon Time”
Focus Features
James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins
34
“Golda”
Bleecker Street
Jane Hooks, Michael Kuhn
35
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Marvel Studios
Kevin Feige
36
“The Burial”
Amazon Studios
Bobby Shriver, Adam Richman, Jenette Kahn, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray
37
“Happening”
IFC Films
Edouard Weil, Alice Girard
38
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
George Miller, Doug Mitchell
39
“Corsage”
IFC Films
Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz
40
“Next Goal Wins”
Searchlight Pictures
Garrett Basch, Jonathan Cavendish, Taika Waititi
Other Possibilities
41
“Nope”
Universal Pictures
Robert Graf, Jordan Peele, Kate Kelly, Ian Cooper, Sara Scott, Tony Ducret
42
“Monkey Man”
Netflix
Basil Iwanyk, Dev Patel, Samarth Sahni, Jomon Thomas
43
“Shirley”
Netflix
Elizabeth Haggard, Regina King, Reina King, John Ridley
44
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
Sony Pictures
Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Anthony McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri
45
“Bones & All”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
Luca Guadagnino, David Lajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears
46
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio”
Netflix
Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
47
“Chevalier”
Searchlight Pictures
Stefani Robinson, Dianne McGunigle, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
48
“Strange World”
Walt Disney Pictures
Roy Conli
49
“Disappointment Blvd.”
A24
Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen
50
“Raymond & Ray”
Apple Original Films
Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn
Unranked Releases
—
“About My Father”
Lionsgate
Chelsea Kujawa, Andrew Miano, James Myers, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
—
“After Yang”
A24
Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Theresa Park
—
“Aftersun”
A24
Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
—
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Netflix
Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert
—
“All the Old Knives”
Amazon Studios
Gail Egan, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz, Steve Schwartz, Nick Wechsler
—
“Am I OK?
HBO Max
Stephanie Allynne, Ro Donnelly, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, Lucy Kitada, Tig Notaro
—
“Ambulance”
Universal Pictures
Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, Laeta Kalogridis, James Vanderbilt
—
“Approaching Shadows”
Amazon Studios
Steve Swindon
—
“As They Made Us”
Quiver
Mayim Bialik, Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Mark Maxey, Michael Day
—
“Asteroid City”
No U.S. Distribution
Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales
—
“Beast”
Universal Pictures
Baltasar Kormákur, James Lopez, Will Packer
—
“Bitterbrush”
Magnolia Pictures
Su Kim, Emelie Mahdavian
—
“Blonde”
Netflix
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson
—
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
A24
Ali Herting, David Hinojosa
—
“Fire”
IFC Films
Olivoer Delbosc
—
“Brian and Charles”
Focus Features
Rupert Majendie
—
“Broker”
Neon
Eugene Lee
—
“Bullet Train”
Sony Pictures
Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick
—
“Call Jane”
Roadside Attractions
Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, David Wulf
—
“Carga Máxima”
Netflix
To be added
—
“Carmen”
Sony Pictures Classics
Rosemary Blight, Dimitri Rassam, Mimi Valdes
—
“Catherine, Called Birdy”
Amazon Studios
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallet
—
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
Apple Original Films
Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Jessica Switch
—
“Close”
A24
Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
—
“Creed III”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton, Sylvester Stallone, Jonathan Glickman, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler
—
“Crimes of the Future”
Neon
Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, Steve Solomos
—
“DC League of Super Pets”
Warner Bros
Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern
—
“Dear David”
Lionsgate
Naysun Alae-Carew, Jason Moring, Michael Philip, Richard Alan Reid
—
“Death on the Nile”
20th Century Studios
Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh
—
“Descendant”
Netflix
Margaret Brown, Essie Chambers, Kyle Martin
—
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Marvel Studios
Kevin Feige
—
“Emily the Criminal”
Roadside Attractions
Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes
—
“EO”
Janus Films and Sideshow
Ewa Piasokowska, Jerzy Skolimowski
—
“Final Cut”
No U.S. Distribution
Brahim Chioua, Alain de La Mata, Noémie Devide, Michel Hazanavicius, Vincent Maraval, John Penotti
—
“First Love”
Vertical Entertainment
Nadine de Barros, A.J. Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Bittredge
—
“Foe”
Amazon Studios
Iain Canning, Garth Davis, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman
—
“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”
Briarcliff Entertainment
Julie Cohen, Betsy West, Lisa Espramer, Sam Jinishian
—
“God’s Country”
IFC Films
Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Julian Higgins, Amanda Marshall
—
“Good Night Oppy”
Amazon Studios
Matt Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matt Goldberg
—
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
Sony Pictures Classics
Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
—
“Halloween Ends”
Universal Pictures
Malek Akkad, Bill Block, Jason Blum
—
“Holy Spider”
Utopia
Sol Bondy, Jacob Jarek, Ali Abbasi
—
“Hunt”
No U.S. Distribution
To be added
—
“Hustle”
Netflix
Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, LeBron James, Jeff Kirschenbaum
—
“I Love My Dad”
Magnolia Pictures
Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
—
“In Good Hands”
Netflix
Cemal Okan, Timur Savci
—
“Infinity Pool”
Neon
Andrew Cividino, Rob Cotterill, Karen Harnish, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal
—
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
Universal Pictures
Patrick Crowley, Frank Marshall
“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
Netflix
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Elizabeth Gabler, Laurence Mark
—
“Lightyear”
Pixar
Galyn Susman
—
“Luck”
Apple Original Films
John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann
—
“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
Sony Pictures
Josh Gordon, Hutch Parker, Will Speck
—
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
A24
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey
—
“Master”
Amazon Studios
Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa
—
“Mavka: The Forest Song”
Feelgood Entertainment
To be added
—
“Men”
A24
To be added
—
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Universal Pictures
To be added
—
“Montana Story”
Bleecker Street
To be added
—
“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
Bleecker Street
To be added
—
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Focus Features
To be added
—
“My Love Affair with Marriage”
No U.S. distribution
Roberts Vinovskis, Sturgis Warner, Signe Baumane, Raoul Nadalet
—
“My Policeman”
Amazon Studios
To be added
—
“Nitram”
IFC Films
To be added
“Nyad”
Netflix
To be added
—
“Official Competition”
IFC Films
To be added
—
“Persuasion”
Netflix
To be added
—
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
DreamWorks Animation
To be added
—
“R.M.N.”
IFC Films
To be added
—
“RRR”
Raftar Creations
D.V.V. Danayya
—
“Red, White and Water”
A24
To be added
—
“Rosaline”
Hulu
To be added
—
“Salem’s Lot”
Warner Bros
To be added
—
“See How They Run”
Searchlight Pictures
To be added
—
“Sharper”
A24
To be added
—
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
Warner Bros.
To be added
—
“Showing Up”
A24
To be added
“Spaceman”
Netflix
To be added
—
“Spin Me Round”
IFC Films
To be added
—
“Spirited”
Apple Original Films
To be added
“Spoiler Alert”
Focus Features
To be added
—
“Stars at Noon”
A24
To be added
—
“The Batman”
Warner Bros.
Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves
—
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
20th Century Studios
Loren Bouchard, Janelle Momary-Neely, Nora Smith
—
“The Eight Mountains”
M2 Pictures
To be added
—
“The End of Medicine”
Gravitas Ventures
To be added
—
“The Eternal Daughter”
A24
To be added
—
“The Forgiven”
Roadside Attractions
To be added
—
“The Good Nurse”
Netflix
To be added
—
“The Gray Man”
Netflix
To be added
—
“The Invitation”
Sony Pictures
To be added
—
“The Last Movie Stars”
CNN Films
To be added
“The Mother”
Netflix
To be added
—
“The Northman”
Focus Features
Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, Robert Eggers, Alexander Skarsgård, Arnon Milchan
—
“The Phantom of the Open”
Sony Pictures Classics
To be added
—
“The Silent Twins”
Focus Features
To be added
—
“The Stranger”
Transmission Films
Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Gardner, Kim Hodgert, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman
“The Swimmers”
Netflix
Tim Bevan, Tim Cole, Eric Fellner, Ali Jaafar
—
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
Lionsgate
Nicolas Cage, Samson Mucke, Kevin Turen, Kevin Etten, Kristin Burr, Mike Nilon
—
“The Walk”
Vertical Entertainment
Hank Blumenthal, Paul W. Hazen, Michael Mailer
—
“The Way of the Wind”
No U.S. Distribution
Josh Jeter
—
“The Weekend Away”
Netflix
Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg
—
“The Worst Ones”
No U.S. Distribution
To be added
—
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
Marvel Studios
Kevin Feige
—
“Tori and Lokita”
Janus Films
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Delphine Tomson
—
“Turning Red”
Pixar
Pete Docter, Lindsey Collins, Dan Scanlon
—
“War Pony”
Picturehouse Entertainment
To be added
—
“Wendell and Wild”
Netflix
To be added
—
“What Do You Want from Me?”
Neon
To be added
—
“When You Finish Saving the World”
A24
To be added
—
“White Bird: A Wonder Story”
Lionsgate
To be added
—
“Wyrm”
Vertical Entertainment
To be added
—
“X”
A24
To be added