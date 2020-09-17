Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design – Year of All First Time Nominees?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

Emmy nominee Trish Summerville finally looks to have something that the Academy can potentially notice with “Mank” after being passed over far too often. The category also anticipates the cloth of Ann Roth, Oscar-winner of “The English Patient,” who hasn’t been nominated since “The Hours” in 2003. If Roth is nominated, she would be the oldest nominee in Oscar history at 90-year-old. She isn’t the only former winner in the mix as Michael O’Connor’s work on “Ammonite” has the goods to bring him back to the fray. And then there’s Bina Daigeler’s pop of colors and designs in “Mulan” that fits past Oscar-winning costume work.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley "Mank" (Netflix)

Trish Summerville "Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Bina Daigeler "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Ann Roth "One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Michael O'Connor "Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Jacqueline West "Emma." (Focus Features)

Alexandra Byrne "The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions)

Sandy Powell "Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Paco Delgado



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Mark Bridges "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Paul Tazewell "Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Virginia Johnson "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Paolo Nieddu "Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Clint Ramos "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Nancy Steiner "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Susan Lyall "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Charlese Antoinette Jones "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (Warner Bros.)

Erin Benach "I'm Your Woman" (A24)

Natalie O'Brien

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Sammy Sheldon "Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Linda Hemming "Coming 2 America" (Paramount Pictures)

Ruth E. Carter "The King's Man" (20th Century Studios)

Michele Chapman "French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jane Petrie "Radioactive" (Amazon Studios)

Consolata Boyle "Shirley" (Neon)

Amela Baksic "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Donna Berwick "First Cow" (A24)

April Napier "No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Suttirat Anne Larlarb

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Black Widow" (Marvel Studios) – Jany Temime†

(Marvel Studios) – Jany Temime† "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios) – Guy Speranza

(20th Century Studios) – Guy Speranza "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) – Jenny Eagan†

(Netflix) – Jenny Eagan† "Minari" (A24) – Susanna Song†

(A24) – Susanna Song† "Tenet" (Warner Bros.) – Jeffrey Kurland

