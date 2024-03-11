Oscars In Memoriam: Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Norman Lear Omitted From Main Segment

The In Memoriam section of the Academy Awards is always one of the most emotional moments of the show. This year was no exception, as the 96th Oscars celebrate the performers, filmmakers and artisan talents who died in the past year. The In Memoriam segment kicked off with a remembrance of Alexei Navalny, the political prisoner who died Feb. 16 and was profiled in last year’s documentary feature winner “Navalny.”

The names unfurled onscreen was Andrea Boccelli and his son, Matteo, sang “Time to Say Goodbye.”

Every year, the Academy leaves a few beloved names out of the montage, causing anger among some viewers. Though a much longer list is presented on the Oscars.org website, outrage over who makes it onscreen is part of the Oscar-watching tradition.

This year several beloved late performers and filmmakers didn’t make the main segment, including Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Norman Lear, Burt Young, Lance Reddick, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers and Terence Davies. Except for Cloud, their names were shown on a brief collective slide at the end of the segment.

Among the talents recognized during the segment were actors Ryan O’Neal, Tom Wilkinson, Jane Birkin, Richard Roundtree, Glenda Jackson, and Carl Weathers. Filmmakers William Friedkin and Norman Jewison were also remembered.

Though they were known more for their TV careers, Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher were also included onscreen. Tina Turner, Robbie Robertson and Ryuichi Sakamoto were also included.

In 2023, Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean were among the people who were not mentioned onscreen.

