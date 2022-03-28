Oscars Hold Moment Of Silence For Ukraine, Urge Global Community To 'Do More'

Cole Delbyck
·3 min read
Jamie Lee Curtis wears a ribbon on her hand reading
Jamie Lee Curtis wears a ribbon on her hand reading

Midway through the 2022 Oscars telecast on Sunday night, there was a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Following a performance by Reba McEntire that was introduced by Ukraine-born actor Mila Kunis, who mentioned feeling “gutted” by recent global events, a message appeared on screen.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” the screen read.

“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more.”

The 30-second clip ended with a call to all those watching around the world: “We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

Ahead of the 94th annual ceremony, there were rumors that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would make a surprise virtual appearance during the show to urge celebrities and artists to speak up in solidarity with his country.

Zelenskyy’s aides reportedly lobbied the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to show some form of support, according to The New York Times, with Kunis helping to coordinate the Ukrainian government’s outreach.

Zelenskyy has long held ties to the entertainment industry. Before he was elected Ukraine’s president, he worked as an actor and comedian, starring for years in the satirical comedy series “Servant of the People,” which is now available to stream on Netflix. He also appeared as a contestant in the Ukrainian version of “Dancing with the Stars” and voiced the role of Paddington Bear in the 2014 film, among other past credits.

Amy Schumer, who is co-hosting the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, was the first to publicly mention the idea of Zelenskyy appearing at the event, but the academy had stayed mum on whether he’d been invited.

“I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something, just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this month. “I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition.”

Amid the speculation that producers nixed Schumer’s idea, Sean Penn, one of Hollywood’s most vocal Ukraine supporters, threatened to smelt his own Oscar trophy in protest.

“If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved — though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films — it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards,” Penn, who was on the ground during the early days of Ukraine’s invasion, told CNN’s Jim Acosta in an interview this week.

The entertainment industry has come out in full force to show support for Ukraine. A slew of stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Momoa, sported blue ribbons on the red carpet provided by the United Nations refugee agency.

In recent months, many celebrities have publicly condemned Russia’s actions and raised funds for refugees fleeing the country. Perhaps most notably, Kunis, who was born in Ukraine before moving to the United States as a child, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, raised nearly $35 million through a GoFundMe campaign for refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.

The couple spoke with Zelenskyy over a video call earlier this month with the president thanking them directly for their efforts to secure aid in the war-torn nation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Nicholas Abruzzese to two-year, entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000. Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played. The 22-year-old

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Tavares scores twice, Marner sets up 3 goals in Maple Leafs' 5-2 win over Florida

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner set up three goals, including a pair of second-period power-play goals from John Tavares, to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Marner also fired a pass into the slot to a streaking Iyla Mikheyev for Toronto's fourth goal midway through the third period. Auston Matthews scored on a long drifter into the empty net with less than a second remaining. Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly checked in with a goal and two assists as the M

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatched Canadians played hard and he appreciated the effort. "It was just amazing to be at the stadiums, watching our boys battle with the best of the world and do a great job," said the Tor

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Canadian men qualify for 1st World Cup since 1986 with shutout victory on home soil

    Canada celebrated the sport of soccer Sunday as the Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup. They did it in style, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field to improve their CONCACAF qualifying record to 14-1-4 over three rounds and end a 36-year absence from the men's soccer showcase. "I think this country, they never believed in us. Because we've given them nothing to believe in," said coach John Herdman, the architect of the Canadian men's success. "T

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Halak, Canucks contain high-flying Avalanche in 3-1 win

    DENVER (AP) — Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller scored 1:52 apart early in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Wednesday night. Boeser got things rolling by taking advantage of a turnover with a goal 1:23 into the final period. Miller knocked in another off a rebound moments later. Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal as the Canucks finished 1-2 against the Avalanche this season. “It’s the best game I’ve been a part o