Oscars: Governors Awards Presented To Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir, Michael J. Fox At Inspiring Ceremony

Pete Hammond
·6 min read

The 13th Annual Governors Awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Saturday night came in with a vengeance, perhaps the biggest crowd of industry notables, Oscar contenders, and others I can ever remember at one of these events where AMPAS hands out honorary Academy Awards. It is a non-televised event which means the recipients can go on as long as they like with their acceptance speeches, and so for that matter can the presenters. The good news is this particular foursome of honorary winners, Peter Weir, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, and Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient Michael J. Fox each made some of the most heartfelt and compelling speeches ever heard at the Governors Awards. It was an evening to remember.

Of course those who know this event which basically kicks off the Oscar season and bookends it with the actual Academy Awards ceremony (coming up next year on March 12), knows that in its prime it is going to be something that is a must-stop for every Oscar hopeful, the irresistible opportunity to schmooze in what is undoubtedly the largest gathering of voters outside of the big night itself. This year the Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City (where street construction made getting into the venue challenging to say the least) came back to full force and any signs of a pandemic that has affected it in major ways the past couple of years was invisible (it was actually cancelled in 2021 and reduced drastically in size in earlier this year when it was held March 25, a couple of days before the Oscars). It might as well have been 2019. Nobody looked concerned about Covid in this crowd. It was party time all the way and people seemed genuinely excited to be back together with zero restrictions for the first time in a long time. Look for a separate report coming up on the campaign aspect soon, but right now here were some highlights of the main event and the four winners of this year’s Governors Awards. Waiting to put our tickets in for our cars afterwards I ran into one of the attendees, Cate Blanchett who told me she was blown away and genuinely thrilled about this evening, particularlysingling out the sage words from fellow Aussie Weir.

More from Deadline

AMPAS
AMPAS

Jeff Bridges who starred for Australian director Peter Weir in Fearless presented him with his Honorary Oscar for a sterling career that includes such films as Picnic At Hanging Rock , Gallipoli, Witness, The Mosquito Coast, The Year Of Living Dangerously, Master & Commander, The Truman Show, Dead Poets Society,and many more. Weir in his acceptance didn’t use the teleprompter but instead spoke freely with a wonderful remembrance of what he has learned about filmmaking throughout his career, especially the importance of crews who hang together and each focusing on getting the job done, not always an easy task.  “Making these films is like a journey,” he said. “My crew always knew it wasn’t about my ego, or their egos, it was about the film’s ego.” He also told a story about taking the eventual Oscar winning screenplay for Witness and simply ripping out a few pages of dialogue he felt was completely unnecessary, instead choosing to shoot it without words between Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis. Although it caused some consternation, he was proven right. Weir is a director who always brought a knowledge of what would work to all his films. The likes of Ford, Ethan Hawke, and Mel Gibson offered insights in a video package as well and Ford lamented Weir’s retirement from filmmaking and said he would work with him again “in a New York minute”.

AMPAS
AMPAS

Filmmaker Euzhan Palcy is best known for films like Sugar Cane Alley, and particularly A Dry White Season, the 1989 film that lured Marlon Brando out of a nine year retirement (he won an Oscar nomination) and made her the first Black female director to make a film for a major studio. Viola Davis delivered a powerful introduction to her, and Palcy, clearly thrilled to be getting this honor offered advice like, “If you want to go fast, go alone, If you want to go far, go together”. She even went so far as to ask every table to link arms in a demonstration of connectiveness with our fellow human beings. She also said she is anxious to make more films to prove some people wrong. “Black is not bankable. Female is not bankable. Black and female is not bankable,” then pointing to Viola Davis as proof that simply is not true. “I want to aim my camera to bring our collective humanity into focus on the screen,” she said.

AMPAS
AMPAS

“My favorite story about Diane Warren is when she followed me into an Al-Anon meeting to play me a new song,” said Cher who presented the Honorary Oscar to prolific songwriter Warren, who has had 13 Oscar nominations with no wins from over 100 songs she has written for the movies. “She’s a motherf**ker. My kind of girl,” said Quincy Jones in the video package detailing her remarkable career. Cher noted Warren will always call and say “I’ve just written the best song I have ever written”. Work is her life, but finally having an Oscar is making a little difference.”Mom, I finally found a man, ” Warren exclaimed as she looked upward toward the heavens. “I have been waiting a f**king long time for him, 34 years to say ‘I’d like to thank the Academy'”. She noted that as a kid she went to see Born Free, and was instantly transformed and hooked by that film’s Oscar winning song from John Barry and Don Black. The rest is history.

AMPAS
AMPAS

The fact that this year’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented to Michael J. Fox was not surprising. The only surprising thing was that it took this long. The man who was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease at only age 29, has through his Foundation raised $1.5 billion dollars to fight the debilitating disease. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as an extremely well produced video package told Fox’s story and how he has taken his own misfortune with Parkinsons and turned it into a major cause for good. His good friend Woody Harrelson, who got to know the star when Harrelson was doing Cheers , and Fox was doing Family Ties, made the presentation to the actor who called himself “80’s famous”. His mantra is now the Bruce Springsteen lyrics, “no repeat, no retreat, no surrender”. After a massive standing ovation he joked, “you guys are making me shake”. His entire family including wife Tracy Pollan was there rooting him on, and he even brought Pollan up on stage to help take that new Oscar home. “I use Tracy to carry the weight”, he said.

Quite a night. As AMPAS President Janet Yang looking out over the ballroom asked, “who wouldn’t want to be here?”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (10-8-0) who had lost five of their last seven overall and three straight at home. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists and McDavid notched another. Stuart Skinner stopped 31-of-34 shots. Mark Stone, with two goals, and Keegan Kolesar responded for

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.