Oscars goody bag gift of Aboriginal land backfires

Oscars

When Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrel dip into their Oscars goodie bags this Sunday night they will become proud owners of a parcel of Australian land, and with it a “spiritual connection” to the Outback.

The Aussie Mate Conservation Packs give the rich and famous a 10 sq ft plot in south-east Queensland to offer them “a perspective from the Indigenous Australians”.

But the scheme appears to have backfired after indigenous groups said they had not been consulted.

One group that is referenced in the handbook for the land said they have “no connection whatsoever” to the company selling the packs and would now be seeking legal advice.

Pieces of Land, which supplies certificates to the territory, said it was supposed to be a “symbolic” gesture inspired by last year’s Oscars goodie bags that gave plots of Scottish land from highland titles.

'Not going for tone deaf approach'

Niels Chaneliere, owner of Pieces of Land, told The Telegraph: “I want to continue to deepen that relationship because the tone deaf approach is not at all what I am going for.”

Celebrities with a goodie bag will be given a “licence” certificate and a “membership” book containing education from “a perspective from the Indigenous Australians” including land management practices, “spiritual connections” and “teachings”.

Pieces of Australia acknowledges the Baruŋgam (Barunggam) nation as the traditional custodians and owners of the land in question and uses stock images of Aboriginal people to promote its products.

“We also contribute and partner with Indigenous organisations to promote and the (sic) practice of traditional land management,” says the handbook which will form part of the Academy Awards goodie bag.

But The Telegraph has confirmed no First Nations organisations were partnering with the business.

Conservation group 'has not been approached'

The handbook for the land mentions the Indigenous Carbon Industry Network, an “indigenous-owned” conservation group.

But the group told The Telegraph: “The ICIN has not been approached in any way in regards to The Academy Awards. ICIN is seeking legal advice regarding this matter.”

It added that the Oscars scheme did not have permission to use its pictures.

Some 26 celebrities will receive gift bags this year, including Australian actress Cate Blanchett, as well as Colin Farrell, Ke Huy Quan, and Steven Spielberg.

The bags will contain around £106,000-worth of free trips, products and services. Some of the biggest-ticket items include a trip to a holiday at a Canadian estate and a trip to a restored lighthouse off the coast of Italy.

Some of the products that will be in the goody bags

Actors will not be invited to visit the Australian land. Terms and conditions for a “licence” to the plots of scrub - which retail at $79.95 (£44) for one square metre – state certificate recipients may not “take possession of the parcel; use the parcel; enter upon the parcel and/or the land without the licensor’s express written consent”.

'Privatising conservation'

Mr Chaneliere, the owner of Pieces of Land, told The Telegraph the certificates were a “symbolic” gesture to enable recipients to responsibly engage with the Australian bush. He is considering installing cameras and sound equipment on the remote property so people can tune in to the sounds of Australian birds from anywhere in the world.

The aim was to make a profitable business while raising awareness for Australia’s unique flora, fauna and Indigenous heritage, he said.

“My mission is I am essentially privatising conservation,” said the 29-year-old who was this week working remotely in Bali. “I’m trying to show that even one person can have an impact.”

Mr Chaneliere’s family runs a large French bakery in Sydney and he has previously worked in marketing and technology before founding Pieces of Australia last year.

Land title searches show the Chaneliere family-linked company bought the block for $35,000.

Other “vulnerable” sites could be purchased with the profits raised and just under 20 per cent of the revenue would go to not-for-profit groups and conservation teams, Mr Chaneliere said.

A koala habitat protection group has been communicating with Mr Chaneliere since December and he is partnered with ReForest Now which has publicly confirmed he has committed to funding its tree-planting projects.

Privatising the land, Mr Chaneliere said, would protect it from harmful development – such as the nearby Condabri coal seam gas field. He refuted concerns from the Australian Conservation Foundation that coal seam gas exploration occurred on the land.