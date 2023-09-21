Oscars: France Submits ‘The Taste Of Things’ For Best International Feature Film As Hot Favorite ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ Shut Out

France has submitted The Taste Of Things as its candidate for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, in a major upset after Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner and hot favorite Anatomy Of A Fall for the honor was shut out.

The period drama The Taste Of Things revolves around a culinary love affair between a dutiful cook and her gourmet employee, played by Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel respectively.

More from Deadline

Vietnam-born French director Tran Anh Hung broke out internationally with debut film The Scent of Green Papaya. The drama was Vietnam’s entry to the then Foreign Language category of the 1994 Oscars and was nominated.

The film world premiered in Competition at Cannes, winning Anh Hung Best Director. Sapan Studios and IFC Films hold U.S. rights.

The drama was selected over hot favorite Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall, which had been widely tipped as the potential contender thanks to its box office strong performance at home and support from Neon which has North American rights.

Other titles on a previously announced short list of five titles also including Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom, Clement Cogitore’s Sons Of Ramses, and Denis Imbert’s On The Wondering Paths.

The selection was made by a committee of film professionals overseen by France’s National Cinema Centre (CNC).

The members comprised Lionsgate film co-chief Patrick Wachsberger; international sales veterans Sabine Chemaly and Tanja Meissner; producer Charles Gillibert; directors Mounia Meddour and Olivier Assayas and composer Alexandre Desplat.

Story continues

CNC head Dominique Boutonnat and newly-appointed Unifrance President Gilles Pélisson sat in on the discussions as observers.

France last won the international film category with Régis Wargnier’s Indochine in 1993.

Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables was the last French film to make it through to the final nomination stage in 2020, while Alice Diop’s Saint Omer made it onto the long list of 95th awards.

The submission deadline for the Best International Feature Film category October 2.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.