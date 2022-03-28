Oscars criticized for playing 'Africa' song while introducing Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R.: 'Why?'

With eyes on representation and inclusion, the Oscars are receiving backlash once again.

Despite its recent efforts to promote diversity in this year's show, the Academy Awards production team was criticized for playing Toto's hit song "Africa" while introducing Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R., who presented the award for best supporting actress. Fans on social media pointed out that the decision was a poor choice for two Black celebrities.

"The Oscar's (sic) playing AFRICA when HER and Daniel walked out is FOUL," user @andyyngyyen tweeted Sunday night.

"And the Oscar for 'Absolute worst time to play 'Africa' by Toto' goes to...," user @Murrican1014 wrote.

"Toto's 'Africa' should not be the song for presenters H.E.R. and Daniel Kaluuya to walk out to. Why didn't they use a song By H.E.R.?" sociologist @nancywyuen tweeted.

Moments later, the show also played Madonna’s 1987 “La Isla Bonita” to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz, who was presenting the award for best song from "Encanto."

"It is a choice to bring out Daniel Kaluuya to the tune of Toto's 'Africa,' just like it is a choice to bring out Stephanie Beatriz to Madonna's 'La Isla Bonita,'" @shadowtodd tweeted.

"ok but why were they playing a la isla bonita instrumental when stephanie beatriz walked on.... kinda motivated," user @carolinaam111 tweeted.

Since the #OscarsSoWhite fiasco of 2015 and subsequent years of nominations that brought outrage, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has worked to diversify its membership to include more women and people of color.

The Oscars has since further diversified its new membership classes: Its 2021 membership class is 46% women (up from 45% in 2020), and 39% of the class is from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities (up from 36% in 2020).

This year, four Black actors earned acting nominations this year – Will Smith ("King Richard") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") for best actor, and Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") and Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard") for best supporting actress. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ+ actor to win best actress for her role in "West Side Story."

